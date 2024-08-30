Daytime closures on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for continued water line work

Main, News Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project from Tuesday, Sept. 3 to Friday, Sept. 6.

The left-turn pocket and inside lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the vicinity of the intersection with School Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line work. School Street is located in between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue.

Motorists heading westbound will be able to turn left onto Kāne Street from Kaʻahumanu Avenue.

Motorists heading eastbound will not be able turn left to enter the Maui Beach Hotel along Kaʻahumanu Avenue. Highway users will be able to access the hotel by using Lono Avenue and or the right lane along Kaʻahumanu Avenue.

More lane closures for the work are expected the following week.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

For a traffic control plan and detours, see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/New-TCP-Kaahumanu.pdf

