County of Morgan, GA Transforms Permitting with OpenGov’s Integrated Solution

MORGAN COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order to improve visibility and communication between departments, the County of Morgan, Georgia, recognized the need for a comprehensive solution to modernize its permitting process. The County turned to OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Located in central Georgia, Morgan County is a growing community that often handles up to 20 inspections on its busiest days. The County sought an all-in-one platform to streamline operations across multiple departments, including Permitting, Code Enforcement, and Business Licensing. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its adaptability, which promised to cut the permit issuance process in half while enhancing cross-departmental collaboration.By implementing OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Morgan County can anticipate a boost in operational efficiency. The new system is expected to centralize communication, reducing inspectors' time uploading reports and allowing for real-time updates that will keep all departments aligned. Additionally, the ability to offer online services will speed up processes and improve citizen satisfaction, meeting both internal and public expectations for seamless service delivery.The County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

