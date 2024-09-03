Fajita Pete’s Accelerates Texas Expansion with Third Austin Location

Fajita Pete’s is known for delivering “fresh off the grill” fajitas with a focus on customer convenience

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fajita Pete’s, the steadily expanding Tex-Mex catering and delivery brand known for its fresh fajitas and Tex-Mex dishes, announces the addition of their third Austin, Texas location. Scheduled to open September 1, the new restaurant at 3736 Bee Cave Road in West Lake Hills marks a significant milestone as the ninth location for Fajita Pete’s largest franchisee, Ft. Bend Fajitas.The Westlake location accompanies the already successful Austin-area MoPac and Cedar Park locations, and is part of Fajita Pete’s larger growth strategy to bring its award-winning, freshly prepared fajitas to more communities throughout Texas. The restaurant will offer takeout, delivery, and catering services, ensuring customers can enjoy Fajita Pete’s signature flavors wherever they are while celebrating whatever they like.“We could not be more excited to continue our growth in Austin, a vibrant city that has embraced our brand and our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and delicious food,” said Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder of Fajita Pete’s. “Opening our third location here strengthens our presence in this dynamic market and also highlights the success and dedication of our largest franchisee, Ft. Bend Fajitas, who has been instrumental in our expansion across Texas.”“Our commitment to always deliver exceptional food and quality service has resonated with Austin families, catering clients, pharmaceutical reps, legislators, and University of Texas game-day tailgaters, making the Cedar Park and Mopac locations two of Fajita Pete’s top performing franchise locations,” said Michael Blalock, Austin franchisee and partner in Ft. Bend Fajitas. “We look forward to bringing our unique dining experience to the Westlake neighborhood and even more families in the great city of Austin.”The new Austin location will feature Fajita Pete’s signature menu items including sizzling fajitas made with freshly marinated meats, golden flautas, cheesy quesadillas, and a variety of made-from-scratch sides. The restaurant will also continue to offer its popular catering services, which have become a staple for local events and gatherings throughout Texas.Fajita Pete’s expansion comes as part of its mission to provide high-quality Tex-Mex cuisine in a fast-casual environment, with a focus on convenience and customer satisfaction. With 30 locations across Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, Fajita Pete’s continues to grow its footprint, offering franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to be part of a dynamic and successful brand.About Fajita Pete’sEstablished in 2008 in Houston, Texas, Fajita Pete’s is renowned for delivering “fresh off the grill” fajitas with a focus on customer convenience. The brand has earned many accolades including a spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers List, and QSR’s Best Franchise Deals. Fajita Pete’s has also secured the top spot twice at Houston’s Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete’s currently has 30 locations with 62 additional locations awarded across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit fajitapetes.com and follow Fajita Pete’s on social media for the latest updates and announcements.

