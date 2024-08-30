Walkway in South Bronx Increases Pedestrian Safety

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that just in time for the start of the school year, the new Bryant Avenue pedestrian bridge over the Bruckner Expressway in the South Bronx is now open. The new bridge, which was constructed as part of the State Department of Transportation’s transformative $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project, will enhance safety for students traveling to and from the neighboring P.S. 75 School of Research and Discovery and provide improved access to nearby parks, playgrounds and other popular destinations in the area. Completion of the new bridge is part of New York State’s historic commitment to improve connectivity and quality of life in the South Bronx.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children, and that’s why we were proud to open this new pedestrian bridge before the start of the school year,” Governor Hochul said. “With this new crossing, students and residents will have a safe and easy way to cross the busy Bruckner Expressway, serving P.S. 75 and the entire community.”

The new Bryant Avenue pedestrian bridge connects Bryant Avenue to the south and Bruckner Boulevard to the north and crosses over the Bruckner Expressway as well as a portion of Bruckner Boulevard and the Amtrak/CSX rail lines. The pedestrian pathway also travels underneath the Sheridan Boulevard ramp to and from the Bruckner Expressway.

The original Bryant Avenue bridge, which had reached the end of its service life and was in poor condition, was closed on March 1, 2024. Replacement of the bridge included reconstruction of the piers, superstructure, and western ramps. The height was also raised to help prevent strikes by over-height vehicles.

Ramps and sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act were added to improve access for everyone in the community and new fencing, hand rails and lighting were installed to further enhance safety and visibility.

Residents in communities south of the bridge can use it to access P.S. 75, the Lyons Square Playground, Concrete Plant Park, neighborhood shopping, and the subway. Residents north of the bridge can use it to access the Hunts Point Peninsula and the future Metro North Hunts Point Station, which will provide residents with easier travel to and from midtown Manhattan.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Transportation is all about people – providing safe and accessible transportation for all – and this new Bryant Avenue pedestrian bridge is an example of State Department of Transportation working with the community to create safe, accessible connections in and for the community. Connections that will help provide a safer way for children to get to school and adults in the Hunts Point area to get to work, and access recreation. It’s another reason why the Hunts Point Access Improvement Project in its entirety, is a game changer for the South Bronx.”

State Senator José M. Serrano said, “The opening of this crucial pedestrian bridge in the South Bronx is a much needed safety measure for parents, students, teachers, and staff of PS 75, as well as for Hunts Point and surrounding communities. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York Department of Transportation for working to protect pedestrians as we begin a new school year.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said, “I am proud to support the new Bryant Avenue pedestrian bridge over the Bruckner Expressway, a crucial development for the South Bronx community. This bridge will not only enhance safety for our students, who will now have a secure route to and from school, but it will also provide much-needed access to nearby parks and playgrounds. This project reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life for our residents and ensuring that our children and families can enjoy safer, more convenient access to recreational spaces. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for today`s announcement, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this bridge will have on our community.”

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. said, “Since breaking ground in 2019, the Hunts Point Access Improvement project has been nothing short of transformative. From the beginning, the goal has been to create a more accessible and safe roadway network that benefits both pedestrians and motorists, alike. Today’s announcement of the reopening of the Bryant Avenue pedestrian bridge is another example of that, providing safe walking access to Bronxites, particularly our youngest students who are shinning bright at P.S. 75. I commend the Hochul administration and the Hunts Point Access project managers who worked tirelessly to ensure this critical access point will be open before the start of the school year next week.”

Overseen by the New York State Department of Transportation, the $1.7 billion Hunts Point project will provide direct access to the Hunts Point Terminal Market from both the Bruckner Expressway and the new Sheridan Boulevard once fully completed. The market is one of the largest wholesale food distribution centers in the world. More than 78,000 vehicles travel to the Hunts Point Peninsula daily, including 13,000 trucks using local roads, which has contributed to poor air quality in the community.

The third and final phase, which was announced in December of 2022, is scheduled for completion in 2025.

About the Department of Transportation:

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit the DOT website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org.