Ahead of Labor Day Weekend, Governor Hochul Announces Safe Driving Campaign

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State Police and local law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired and reckless driving by increasing patrols and check points during Labor Day weekend. The enforcement period begins on Friday, August 30, 2024, and runs through Monday, September 2, 2024. Additionally, with the price of gas down 9.5 percent compared to last Labor Day Weekend, record travel is anticipated and roadway construction is being suspended on major state roads.

“We want all New Yorkers to wrap up the summer by enjoying Labor Day weekend and making memories,” Governor Hochul said. “Avoiding crashes, serious injuries and fatalities is simple; stay sober, stay alert and obey the speed limit.”

Enforcement Mobilization

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police and local law enforcement agencies during this holiday weekend. Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law. CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

On Labor Day weekend in 2023, law enforcement officers statewide arrested 988 people for DWI and issued 28,856 total tickets.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee urges drivers to use the STOP-DWI Have a Plan app to help find a safe way home. The free app allows users to designate a driver, call a cab or rideshare, and to review the consequences of impaired driving. Users can even use the app to report a drunk or drugged driver. The app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones.

Motorists are also reminded to follow the state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March. Under the expanded law, all drivers must slow down and move over when safe to do so for all vehicles stopped along the roadway.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Our ability to make New York’s roadways safe is only made stronger by our partners in law enforcement. I want to thank police for their continued commitment to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways. The memories made celebrating the end of summer should never be marred by tragedy. It’s crucial to take a few minutes and make a plan to get home safely.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “We know all too well that tragedies caused by impaired, reckless, and distracted driving are preventable. State Troopers will be highly visible on the roadways during this holiday enforcement period, targeting drivers who needlessly put others in danger. I thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their shared commitment in making safety a top priority to keep our roads safe for everyone.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Safety is the Thruway Authority’s top priority, for our motorists and our employees. Motorists should slow down and safely move over when they see any vehicles on the side of the road. Our employees and emergency responders will be out assisting motorists over the holiday weekend, and we want everyone to be able to go home safely to their families. We thank our partners at New York State Police Troop T for patrolling the Thruway and keeping motorists safe.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Labor Day weekend is a chance for all New Yorkers to get offline, get outside, and go out and enjoy the last bit of the summer before the weather changes and schools get back into full swing. By suspending construction during this holiday weekend, those traveling on our roadways will reach their holiday destinations with minimal disruptions, and along the way, enjoy the many wonders of the Empire State. I urge all drivers to follow all the rules of the road because safety depends on each of us being mindful and paying attention to the task at hand – driving safely. It’s important for all motorists to buckle up, put down their phones, and be ready to move over for emergency vehicles.”

City of Batavia Police Chief and President of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Shawn Heubusch said, "During this Labor Day holiday, it's crucial to remember that driving under the influence or speeding greatly increases the risk of accidents and endangers lives. Impaired driving reduces reaction times and impairs judgment, while speeding limits your ability to respond to sudden changes on the road. Please celebrate responsibly, ensure you have a designated driver, and always obey speed limits to keep our roads safe for everyone. Police agencies across New York State will be out ensuring our roadways are safe."

Delaware County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association, Craig DuMond said, “When someone drives impaired they put themselves, their passengers, and the public at risk. Have a plan to get home safely. The message is simple: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy Labor Day weekend and the end of summer but in a smart way by not driving impaired.”

Construction Projects Suspended

Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic throughout the state. To help ease travel during the busy holiday weekend, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning 6 a.m. on Friday, August 30 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3.

Motorists should be aware some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work.

The Thruway Authority reminds motorists that while 19 service areas are open, eight are closed and under construction as part of the $450 million redevelopment project. Fuel services remain open at all locations. Motorists can view the service areas and plan their stops on the Thruway Authority's website and on the free mobile app, which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app also provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails, which provide the latest conditions along the Thruway.

Text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways support the state's effort to reduce distracted driving. All text stops will remain open, providing locations where drivers can safely and conveniently use their phones and other mobile devices for calling, texting, navigating and accessing mobile apps. Texting while driving is especially dangerous, as it requires motorists to take their eyes off the road, hands off the wheel and mind off driving.

Travelers can also check NYSDOT's 511NY before traveling by calling 5-1-1, visiting the 511 website, or downloading the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view 2,219 traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.