President Cyril Ramaphosa leads South Africa Delegation to China State Visit and the Forum on China - Africa Cooperation Summit, 2 to 5 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will at the invitation of His Excellency President Xi Jinping undertake a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China and participate at the Forum on China – Africa Cooperation Summit (FOCAC).

The State Visit and FOCAC Summit will take place in Beijing from 2 - 5 September 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted President Xi Jinping on his fourth State Visit to South Africa in August 2023 in the City of Tshwane, cementing twenty five years of strong bonds of friendship and cooperation the two countries enjoy since establishing formal diplomatic relations.

China is South Africa's largest trading partner globally, while South Africa is China’s number one trading partner in Africa. Total bilateral trade grew from R614 billion in 2022 to R692 billion in 2023.

On Monday, 2 September 2024, President Ramaphosa’s State Visit to China officially commences with a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Ahead of the bilateral engagement, President Ramaphosa will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Peoples Heroes in Tiananmen Square in honour of Chinese revolutionaries.

South Africa and China’s bilateral relations are maintained at the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) level, underpinned by a Ten-Year Strategic Programme of Cooperation (2020 – 2029).

South Africa and China will sign agreements that are aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and the implementation of technical cooperation, particularly in the fields of human settlements, agriculture and science and technology.

On Tuesday, 3 September 2024, President Ramaphosa will champion South Africa’s economic diplomacy with China by visiting Shenzhen, an economic technology hub in the Guangdong Province to interact with industry leaders and tour the headquarters of two tech companies as part of the bilateral business programme of the State Visit.

The President will address the South Africa - China Business Forum on Wednesday, 4 September 2024, on the margins of the FOCAC in Beijing.

On Thursday, 5, September 2024, President Ramaphosa, will participate in the FOCAC Summit held under the theme “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future”.

The President will co- chair, with the Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Wang Huning , the High Level Panel Seminar on “Accompanying Africa in Industrialization, Agricultural Modernization and Green Development to Embark on the path to Modernization”.

South Africa ‘s participation in FOCAC is driven by a constant advancement of Africa’s position on development as outlined by the African Union’s Agenda 2063: The Africa we Want and its related Flagship Programmes.

A Declaration and Action Plan (2025-2027) will be issued as the outcome documents of the 2024 FOCAC Summit.

The Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Science, Technology and Innovation; Human Settlements; Small Business Development; Presidency; Trade Industry and Competition; Electricity and Energy ; Public Works and Infrastructure; Higher Education ; Agriculture are accompanying the President to the China State Visit and FOCAC along Premiers of the Eastern Cape and Limpopo province as well as senior government officials.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

