Rediscover the Joy of Cooking with Panda's Illustrated Recipe Cards

The most PAWpular recipe cards, side by side 5 Minute Chili Oil Recipe Card...with ingredients! Everything you need to host your own Hot Pot Party!

Comic Art Meets Culinary Inspiration in a Kickstarter sprinkled with “Neurospicy” Tips to Help Anyone Find Joy in the Kitchen

I'll be the first to admit: I am a comic artist, not a chef- but if these comic recipe cards could teach me—with all my cooking struggles—to love making food, I think they can help others as well.” — Linda "Panda" Yi

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda “Panda” Yi, a Duke grad and Cambridge-educated artist, is back on Kickstarter with her much-loved Panda Recipe Cards . Featured on Today.com and Gastro Obscura, Linda’s Panda Recipe Cards have been embraced by a hungry audience who appreciate her unique blend of art, humor, and culinary wisdom.This year’s campaign is a chance for backers to get their hands on the new and improved edition of these cards, which includes the original 24 tried-and-true Chinese recipes, and a new four-season drink set, perfect for year-round enjoyment!Already well past the original funding goal, the campaign will close on September 7th at 8:05 AM, with rolling pre-orders accepted while supplies last.CURIOUS CULINARY COMICS FOR THE CLUTTERED MINDLinda (affectionately known as “Panda”)’s love for Chinese food and her passion for comics led her to create these unique recipe cards. Like many working adults, she found herself spending too much money on sub-par takeout or cold cereal for dinner. The turning point came in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, when she decided to document her family’s Chinese recipes through the medium she knows best: comics. What started as a way to combat homesickness quickly grew into a passion project that resonated with thousands of people around the world.These cards are more than just recipes; they’re beginner friendly “cheat codes” designed to make the cooking process clear, motivating, and, most importantly, fun.Panda’s recipes are seasoned with “neuro-spicy” tips —memory hooks, colorful steps, and cute kitties—to help even the most easily distracted cooks stay on track: with everything laid out on a single page, users can easily visualize the entire cooking process, from shopping for ingredients to serving the final dish."I'll be the first to admit: I am a comic artist, not a chef," Panda shares. "But if these comic recipe cards could teach me—with all my cooking struggles—to love making food, I think they can help others as well."WHY COOKING CAN BE HARD—AND HOW IT CAN BE FUNInspired by her own challenges with ADHD, Linda has crafted these recipe cards to cater to neurodivergent individuals as well as anyone who has ever found cooking to be daunting."Cooking is actually a collection of many overlapping tasks," she explains. "And in today's noise and distraction-filled world, it’s not just people with ADHD who struggle with the multi-tasking that cooking requires."The recipe cards have already garnered attention from notable media outlets, including Today.com and Gastro Obscura. They’ve been praised for their ability to break down complex tasks into manageable steps, making them ideal for anyone who’s ever been overwhelmed by the thought of cooking.“ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can cause difficulty with regulation of attention, executive function, and working memory,” Linda shares. “My ADHD manifested in forgetfulness, distractibility, and difficulty following directions—all of which made cooking feel impossible. But through years of trial and error, I developed techniques that made cooking not just possible but joyful. These recipe cards are the result of that journey.”FUNCTIONAL ART “PURRFECT” FOR GIFTING - DON’T MISS OUT!With only three days left until the Kickstarter campaign closes on September 7th at 8:05 AM, now is the time to join the enthusiastic backers who have already embraced the joy of cooking with Panda’s recipe cards.Decorate your fridge with these cute and friendly recipe cards (with panda and feline guides to help you along the way), and find yourself cooking in no time!While the campaign is set to end soon (and time is running out to claim the bonus stretch goal rewards), Panda will be accepting pledges on a rolling basis, so there’s still time to secure your deck and experience the magic of cooking with these unique, comic-inspired recipes.For more information and to back the project, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pandacubstories/hot-pot-and-boba-illustrated-recipe-cards-updated-deck?ref=7xe6s4 MEDIA RECOGNITION AND EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:Linda’s “Panda Recipe Cards” have gained significant attention, having been featured on major platforms such as Today.com, Gastro Obscura/Atlas Obscura, and Nextshark. With a diverse background, Linda holds a degree from Duke University and a Master’s in Children’s Literature from the University of Cambridge, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and creative flair to her culinary comics.

