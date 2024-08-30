Equator Launches Super Combo EZ 5500 CV with Innovative Pet Cycle and Convertible Dryer Function

Get this unit in sleek Midnight Black! Enjoy this appliance in Stormy Grey!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly introduces the Super Combo EZ 5500 CV, the latest innovation in their lineup of all-in-one washer-dryers. This new model brings enhanced features and functionality, including a unique Pet Cycle, designed specifically for pet owners, and the world’s only convertible vented or condensing dryer function.

The Super Combo EZ 5500 CV offers an 18-pound capacity and measures 33.5 x 23.5 x 24.8 inches, making it compact yet powerful enough to handle the laundry needs of modern households. This versatile machine is available in two sleek color options, Midnight Blue and Stormy Grey, ensuring it complements any home decor.

Among its standout features is the Pet Cycle, a revolutionary program tailored to effectively remove pet hair from clothing and fabrics, making it an essential appliance for dog and cat owners. Additionally, the machine includes specialized Sanitize and Allergen cycles, ensuring clothes are not only clean but also free from harmful allergens and bacteria.

The EZ 5500 CV is designed with a color-coded, intuitive control panel that simplifies the laundry process with a fully automated 2-step operation. This ease of use is further enhanced by the machine's energy efficiency, as it employs sensors to determine the correct amount of water needed for each wash load and automatically adjusts drying time to avoid energy waste.

One of the most innovative aspects of the Super Combo EZ 5500 CV is its convertible dryer function. Users can easily switch between vented and condensing drying modes with the touch of a button, allowing for seasonal adjustments or specific drying needs. This unique feature makes the 5500 CV the only washer-dryer combo in the world to offer such flexibility.

Designed for convenience, the machine also includes Quiet and Winterize programs, catering to a variety of household needs. The Winterize program is particularly useful for RV owners or those living in colder climates, providing an easy way to prepare the appliance for winter storage.

Discover the future of laundry with the Equator Super Combo EZ 5500 CV, where convenience meets innovation, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with completely automatic laundry care.

The MSRP of the 5500 CV is $1399 and can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Goedeker, and Wayfair among others.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, is known for its commitment to innovation and eco-friendly home appliances. Offering a wide range of products, including washer-dryer combos, dishwashers, and refrigerators, Equator has been recognized for its dedication to quality and sustainability. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

