Mayor Wu and the Community Engagement Cabinet Announce the Fenway-Kenmore Neighborhood Impact Grant

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu And the Community Engagement Cabinet announced the Fenway Community Impact Grant. This new grant program will allocate $60,000 to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations or fiscal sponsors that serve the Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood. Community based organizations interested in the Fenway-Kenmore Impact Grant can apply here.

“We’re so grateful to our partners for being leaders in supporting our community-based organizations to provide Fenway and Kenmore residents with enriching educational and recreational opportunities and public health resources,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our robust network of partner organizations serving our community helps support our work to make Boston the most family-friendly city."

The Fenway-Kenmore Neighborhood Impact Grant will help non-profit organizations strengthen their efforts in providing access to resources and programming that will have a direct impact in the lives of the communities they serve. The Community Engagement Cabinet’s goal is to improve the quality of life of residents in neighborhoods throughout the City of Boston and this funding makes that possible.

“The Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood is home to community based organizations who truly care about improving the lives of its residents,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “This funding will be a much needed investment to help non-profits who are rooted in connecting its communities to better healthcare, education, arts, and necessary resources that will impact constituents' lives.”

What do residents need to know before applying to the grant?

Only 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations or fiscal sponsors are eligible to apply.

Organizations must be based in the Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood.

Organizations must serve families, veterans, and/or Fenway-Kenmore residents in need by improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities.

The deadline to apply is Friday, September 20 by 5 p.m. EST. For more information, please reach out to the Community Engagement Cabinet by emailing community.engagement@boston.gov.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CABINET

The Community Engagement Cabinet leads the City of Boston’s work towards eliminating silos between Boston residents and City Hall. The cabinet aims to better connect neighborhood services, strengthen community engagement and engage constituents in policy making to improve how Boston includes community voices in its work. The cabinet consists of the Office of Neighborhood Services, the Office of Civic Organizing, SPARK Boston, and Boston 311. The Community Engagement Cabinet is creating a new model for prioritizing constituents and neighborhood services in government affairs.