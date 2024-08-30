Phase One Concluded of the UNITAR Sea and Human Security Training Programme for Asia and Pacific Island Countries

Phase 1 of the programme, spanning 20 June to 22 August, was delivered as asynchronous online learning, where participants learned central topics in human and sea security through four webinars and self-paced online learning on the EdApp platform.

The programme officially kicked off on 20 June with an inaugural webinar and welcomed participants from the Asia-Pacific. Also participating in the event were Mr. Rodrigo R. Garcia Bernal and Ms. Johanna Diwa-Acallar, international development specialists in the field of sea and human security. Mr. Rodrigo delivered a presentation on the sea and human security, followed by Ms. Johanna Diwa-Acallar, who gave a lecture on project planning and development. The event featured group discussions in which the participants engaged with enthusiasm.

The second webinar was launched on 11 July. This substantive session covered climate change and its impact on peace and security in Asia and the Pacific, presented by Mr. Ven Paolo Bruno Valenzuela from the National University of Singapore and Mr. Viliamu Iese from the University of Melbourne. The lectures provoked interest and interactive discussion among the participants.

The third webinar, held on 1 August, focused on the blue economy and ocean governance, with resource person Ms. Maria Corazon M. Ebarvia, a consultant and expert in blue economy. The discussion centred on preservation and regeneration of the marine environment and ocean affairs. The participants enjoyed a chance to exchange their learning experiences from the past six weeks.

On 22 August, the fourth and final webinar was held. The participants explored environmental and maritime security in the Asia-Pacific through special lectures from Mr. Dhiraj Nainani from the Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore, and Ms. ‘Ofa Ma’asi-Kaisamy from the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme and the Pacific Climate Change Centre. This webinar also featured interactive activities for participants to reflect on lessons learned from the programme, as well as a graduation ceremony to congratulate and acknowledge the achievements of the participants.

In their congratulatory addresses, UNITAR programme team members Mr. Richard Crichton and Ms. Hikari Nakajima touched upon the importance of collaboration mechanisms across Asia and the Pacific, acknowledged the participants’ dedication and concerted endeavours throughout the first phase, and gave an overview of the next phases of the programme.

Throughout the online training phase, the participants were enrolled in an online training on EdApp, a mobile-first microlearning platform. EdApp is specifically designed for low bandwidth environments to enable easy access and features gamification for interactive and fun learning experiences. The online course included eight modules, focusing on key topics of sea and human security, curated by experts from the Asia-Pacific region. At the end of the course, participants were tasked to submit project plans outlining ideas that would enhance sea and human security in their communities.