Global Youth Leaders Call for United Action for a Peaceful Future without Nuclear Weapons

At the end of the study tour, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu shared her encouragement through a video message.

“We are eager to work with you on your creative and innovative initiatives towards a common goal of eliminating nuclear weapons and building a safer, more secure and peaceful world”, said Ms. Nakamitsu, at the certificate awards ceremony on 30 August. She emphasized that completing this study programme was not the end of their nuclear disarmament journey, but rather “the beginning of a new chapter in the efforts towards international, national and human security.”

Arriving in Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a transformative experience. Over the past days, standing in the Peace Parks, hearing the stories of the Hibakusha—the survivors whose lives have been forever marked by the atomic bombings—was both heartbreaking and inspiring. Their courage in the face of unimaginable suffering reminded us that the call for disarmament is not just a policy discussion; it is a profound humanitarian necessity.” – Shukurgeldi Myradov, a national of Turkmenistan, at the Youth Leader Conference, representing YLF participants

By creating opportunities for youth and future leaders in Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and from around the world to engage, learn and discuss peace with each other across national borders, UNITAR – in collaboration with partners – continues to support the realization of a peaceful, prosperous and humane world.