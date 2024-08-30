Law Firm Marketing Agency, Above the Bar Marketing Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Ranking at #614 out of 5000 companies, Above the Bar Marketing also secured the 48th spot among the fastest-growing marketing companies.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Above the Bar Marketing Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing CompaniesAbove the Bar Marketing, a leading provider of legal marketing services, is thrilled to announce its recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Ranking at #614 out of 5000 companies, Above the Bar Marketing also secured the 48th spot among the fastest-growing marketing companies.The team at Above the Bar Marketing attributes their success to a strong level of hard work, dedication and innovation. Though the company has experienced rapid growth in the past several years, their strong determination to stay focused on client-success has led to their delivering top-tier marketing solutions with consistency and quality. All in a market that is notoriously difficult to stand out in.“We are incredibly honored to be included in the Inc. 5000,” said Lindsay Marty, Founder of Above the Bar Marketing. “This achievement is a direct result of the exceptional talent and commitment of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with so many amazing legal professionals and look forward to continuing to elevate the bar for legal marketing.”The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, determined by a rigorous application and verification process. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for-profit, independent, and have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2020 and at least $2 million in revenue in 2023.Above the Bar Marketing is dedicated to providing cutting-edge legal marketing strategies that help law firms attract leads,retain clients, build brand awareness, and achieve their business goals. With a focus on innovation, personalized service, and measurable results, the company is poised for continued growth and success.About Above the Bar MarketingAbove the Bar Marketing is an emerging leader in the legal marketing space. Using strategies decided by experienced professionals, they offer a specific combination of services that allows law firms to thrive and grow in today’s ever evolving digital landscape. Above the Bar Marketing prides themselves on their passion and ability to deliver better-than-average results, hence their name. Above the Bar Marketing’s service list includes website design and development, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, social media management, and public relations. For more information, please visit www.abovethebarmarketing.com

