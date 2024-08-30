Washington State Academy of Sciences Elects Three from PNNL

RICHLAND, Wash.—Three researchers from the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have been newly elected to the Washington State Academy of Sciences, joining 33 other new members in the 2024 cohort.

The PNNL researchers—Justin Teeguarden, Wei Wang and Bobbie-Jo Webb-Robertson—were elected “in recognition of their outstanding record of scientific and technical achievement, and their willingness to work on behalf of the Academy to bring the best available science to bear on issues within the state of Washington,” the academy announced earlier this month.

The 2024 class of new members is composed of 30 scientists and engineers elected by their WSAS peers and 6 members recently elected to the National Academies of Science, Engineering, or Medicine, who live or work in Washington State. The new class hails from academic institutions, national labs, industry and nonprofit organizations. The new members bring diverse expertise and experience to WSAS.

Justin Teeguarden

Teeguarden is the chief science officer for the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a DOE user facility located on the PNNL campus in Richland, Wash. He is recognized for research on the development and regulatory application of computational models and frameworks for simulating the fate and transport of chemicals—such as drugs, toxicants and metals—and their interaction with biological receptor systems in humans.

Wei Wang

A PNNL Laboratory Fellow, Wang is recognized for his pioneering work at the intersection of materials science, electrochemistry and data science that has dramatically accelerated the fundamental understanding and technical development of grid energy storage technologies.

Bobbie-Jo Webb-Robertson

Webb-Robertson serves as division director for PNNL’s Biological Sciences Division. Webb-Robertson has built an international reputation in applied statistics and data science by developing advanced statistical and machine learning methods for large and complex data types. Her research focuses on discovery of biomarkers that support the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, cancer, and infectious diseases.

New members will be inducted on Sept. 25 at the 17th Annual WSAS Symposium and Members’ Dinner held at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.