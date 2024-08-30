Archery Deer Hunting in Maryland Opens September 6

August 30, 2024

Bowhunting opportunities continue into February

Photo by Mary Pat Bozel, submitted to the 2021 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will open the archery hunting season for white-tailed and sika deer on Sept. 6. The season runs intermittently through Jan. 31, 2025.

Archers may use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1 and Feb. 3-4, 2025 during the third annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days. Hunters should consult the 2024-2025 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for specific dates and closures in their region.

“Archery season is always exciting because it signifies the changing of the seasons, enabling hunters to really get on the ground (or in the stand) and take advantage of our abundant hunting opportunities,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “For many, archery season provides a fresh start for both new and experienced deer hunters. It allows folks to get outdoors, become reacquainted with nature, and if they’re lucky, put some meat in the freezer.”

For the 2024-25 deer season, the statewide bag limit for white-tailed bucks is two deer total (no more than one per weapon season). Hunters have the option to take one additional bonus buck in Region B (the state’s central, southern, and eastern regions) after purchasing a Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp.

The antlerless archery deer bag limits differ between deer management regions. In Region A, comprising Western Maryland, up to two antlerless deer may be harvested during archery season, and no more than two total for all weapon seasons combined. Only one antlerless deer per day may be harvested in Region A. An additional antlerless deer may be harvested in Region A during the Primitive Deer Hunt Days.

In Region B, the antlerless archery limit is 15, except for in the Suburban Deer Management Zone, where the archery antlerless limit is now unlimited. This zone comprises Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties.

Hunters intending to pursue sika deer must purchase a sika hunting stamp in addition to the archery stamp. Sika stamps may be purchased on the department’s online licensing system, at a licensing agent, or by calling the department’s Licensing and Registration Service at 866-344-8889.

New for the 2024-25 season, non-residents may purchase the sika hunting stamp for $200. The sika deer archery season bag limit is three with no more than one being antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline. The sika deer archery season is open in every county.

Multiple Sundays are open to archery hunting in most counties, including on some public lands. Hunters can consult the 2024-2025 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for additional information on Sunday hunting and other deer hunting opportunities.

An antler-point restriction remains in effect. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders who are 16 or younger are exempt from this restriction.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree-stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand and while climbing in or out. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Hunters should report deer taken with a long, compound, or recurve bow as harvested with a vertical bow when checking in their deer. Crossbow hunters should register their deer as taken with a crossbow. This information helps biologists collect information on preferences and trends in how deer are harvested.

Hunters are encouraged to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland to food banks. A state tax credit offers hunters an incentive for donated deer. Other local or state programs are also available so hunters should check with their deer processors.