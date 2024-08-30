Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,469 in the last 365 days.

August 30, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces $190M Multistate Settlement to End Interstate Unclaimed Property Dispute

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Shaun Kenney
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Announces $190M Multistate Settlement to End Interstate Unclaimed Property Dispute

Virginia Expected To Receive More Than $5.3 Million

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced a bipartisan multistate settlement to end the outstanding damages phase of an unclaimed property dispute before the United States Supreme Court. Virginia expects to receive approximately $5,326,921.07.  

In 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously sided with Virginia and its coalition partners in holding that unclaimed official checks issued by MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc. (“MoneyGram”) are governed by the Federal Disposition Act. This settlement brings to an end nearly eight years of litigation and returns to the people of Virginia money from the unclaimed checks.

"Today's settlement is a big win for Virginia consumers, resolving nearly eight years of litigation. We stood firm in our fight, and the Supreme Court agreed with us. I'm proud of this coalition's efforts to bring this issue to a close, and my office's work to secure these funds for Virginians," said Attorney General Miyares

Under the terms of the settlement, Delaware will transfer more than $102 million of the property that MoneyGram reported to Delaware from 2011 to 2017 to the coalition states, based on each monetary instrument’s place of purchase. Virginia will assume custody of its portion of the settlement as well as responsibility to pay any claims for the property.

The settlement agreement ends the outstanding parts of the ongoing litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

August 30, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces $190M Multistate Settlement to End Interstate Unclaimed Property Dispute

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more