Spenser Olson Drops His New Single "High Road," Now Available on All Streaming Platforms

Released on August 30, 2024, “High Road” promises to deliver feel-good vibes.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest single from popular Christian pop music singer Spenser Olson , "High Road," is now out on all major streaming platforms. Released on August 30th, 2024, “High Road” is Spenson Olson’s second release of the year. The song has been co-written with Studio Sixteen Music Group and promises to be the ideal soundtrack for the last few days of summer."High Road" demonstrates Olson's skill at fusing subdued country roots with contemporary pop, creating a song that speaks to listeners on several levels. The lyrics convey a significant message, particularly in modern society, where following the high road is frequently difficult. They are filled with themes of perseverance and selecting the route of integrity.With its inspirational and catchy music, this song is sure to become a favorite for those late-night drives through the city or days spent beachside in a convertible. Spenser Olson takes listeners on a trip through mellow music and inspirational messages as they tune in.Reuben Cohen of Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, skillfully mastered the single, guaranteeing that the music has excellent audio quality that accentuates Olson's silky vocals and the song's lush orchestration. With Cohen's experienced touch, "High Road" will impress with its flawless production value and lyrical depth.Olson's "High Road" previews his upcoming full-length album, bound to deliver a timeless and topical message. Resilience and integrity are essential themes in the song, encouraging listeners to "take the high road" in life. As the season ends, the song is predicted to become a go-to anthem for everyone looking for a reflective and uplifting musical experience."High Road" is a song that both fans and new listeners should add to their summer playlists. After a hard day, this song's reflective, laid-back atmosphere is ideal for relaxation. Olson creates a calming and thought-provoking soundscape with his silky voice that glides over a tranquil yet engaging groove.Speaking to the media, Spenser Olson said, “I wanted to release a fun song for summer, and we got the release done just in time for the end of summer! I hope this song is one you wanna drive around town with the windows down."As Spenser Olson prepares for additional releases, his collaboration with Studio Sixteen Music Group highlights his development as a musician dedicated to creating inventive and motivational music. Olson solidifies his position as a real and hopeful voice in the modern music scene with each new album.To stream "High Road” by Spenser Olson, visit https://wingsmusic.lnk.to/HighRoad For updates, connect with Spenser Olson on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spenserolson YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thespenserolson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.