Brazil Climate Summit Highlights Country’s Key Role in Global Climate Transition

Brazil Climate Summit logo

The climate-focused event held at Columbia University positions Brazilian businesses and solutions as catalysts for global transition to a low-carbon economy

Brazil has numerous scalable solutions that can play a crucial role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy. The Brazil Climate Summit is an essential platform to showcase these opportunities” — Jorge Hargrave

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia University will once again host the third annual Brazil Climate Summit (BCS) on September 18. This business-oriented event showcases Brazil's crucial contributions to the global shift towards a low-carbon economy. Following the success of the first two climate summits and Brazil's leadership in the G20 and COP 30, this year’s event aims to spotlight Brazilian innovations in sustainability that can assist international investors and corporate leaders in reducing their carbon emissions.The BCS serves as a platform for promoting, networking, and knowledge-sharing, connecting global investors and companies with Brazilian climate solutions. This year anticipates around 500 attendees present to discuss business opportunities and leverage Brazil's competitive advantages for global decarbonization in practice.Brazil stands out with approximately 45% of its energy consumption coming from renewable sources, compared to only 9% in the US. The World Economic Forum's "Fostering Effective Energy Transition" report ranks Brazil among the top 20 nations for energy transition, positioning the country favorably for producing lower-carbon intensity products and attracting big tech companies looking to capitalize on clean energy, like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.The country also plays a crucial role as a global food provider and is advancing sustainable agricultural practices. Integrated crop-livestock-forestry systems not only support environmental sustainability, but also pave the way for the recovery of degraded areas, which further expands the country's agricultural potential."Brazil has numerous scalable solutions that can play a crucial role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy. The Brazil Climate Summit is an essential platform to showcase these opportunities," said Jorge Hargrave , Director of Maraé Investimentos, event speaker, and a member of the 2024 summit’s executive team.The summit will feature discussions with global business leaders, investors, and stakeholders committed to decarbonizing sectors such as agriculture, energy, raw material supply and production, and urban infrastructure. In addition, the event will facilitate networking with potential partners and financiers, providing opportunities to finalize significant deals. The event is a precursor to New York Climate Week and is sponsored by prominent organizations such as Vale and Bank of America, with support from Capital for Climate, LAVCA, and others.The complete program is available on the event's website: https://www.brazilclimatesummit.com/newyork2024 ###About the Brazil Climate SummitPresented by the Brazil Climate Institute and co-organized by the Columbia Climate Hub Rio, Columbia University, and Brazil Club, the BCS is a major international conference that brings together world leaders from various economic sectors, investors, banks, companies, and sustainable development experts. In its first two editions in 2022 and 2023, the event gathered over 1,100 people and launched two reports on the topic.About the Brazil Climate Summit OrganizationThe Executive Board comprises: Luciana Antonini Ribeiro, co-founder of eB Capital; Marina Cançado, sustainable investment specialist and founder of Converge Capital; Jorge Hargrave, director at Maraé Investimentos; Arthur Ramos, executive director and partner at Boston Consulting Group; Henrique Dantas, project leader at Boston Consulting Group; Loïc Le Penven, investor relations director at eB Capital; Maria Luiza Paranhos, senior project coordinator at Columbia Global Centers; Nathália Doné, sustainability and engagement specialist at Maraé Investimentos; Bianca Casella, sustainability management candidate at Columbia University; José Pinheiro, MBA candidate at Columbia Business School; Raissa Coan Ribeiro, consultant at Boston Consulting Group; and Sofia Mesquita, MBA candidate at Columbia and co-president of Brazil Club 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.