Smoothstack Partners with On Point Strategy for GSA OASIS+ Total Small Business Contract Award

Smoothstack Partners with On Point Strategy

Smoothstack, alongside Cultiva Global Solutions, to work with On Point Strategy to fulfill latest multi-billion-dollar federal contract

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leading Technology Consulting and NextGen workforce solutions provider, today announced its partnership with On Point Strategy, a federal grants management consultancy, to deliver information technology services in fulfillment of their OASIS+ Total Small Business contract.

On Point Strategy, the prime award recipient, will work with Smoothstack and Cultiva Global Solutions as sub-recipients. Smoothstack will offer key technical capabilities, service offerings, and workforce solutions. The award covers seven service domains: Management & Advisory, Technical & Engineering, Intelligence Services, Research & Development, Logistics, Facilities, and Environmental Services – allowing On Point Strategy, with Smoothstack, to meet needs across the federal government.

“We could not be more thrilled to work with On Point Strategy and begin this exciting partnership,” said Chris Coligado, Executive Vice President and Federal Market Lead at Smoothstack. “Smoothstack remains proud to assist the federal government in meeting needs across the board. We are ready to get to work.”

OASIS+ has been recognized as a best-in-class (BIC) contract program by the United States Office of Management and Budget.

This award is part of replacing the expiring OASIS Small Business vehicle, which will end on December 19 and has provided over $30 billion in obligations since 2014 according to Deltek data.

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced leadership team collectively brings over 100 years of federal consulting experience having successfully led major transformational programs across 25 federal government departments and agencies. Smoothstack provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Data and Artificial Intelligence, Application Development, Digital Platforms, Infrastructure Solutions, and Cybersecurity to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack deploys high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients’ unique technical environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com/federal-government or email: BD@smoothstack.com.

