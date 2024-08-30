President Cyril Ramaphosa: Signing of Western Cape Cooperation Agreement for Safety and Policing

Programme Director,

Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu,

Premier of the Western Cape, Mr Alan Winde,

Acting Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Cllr Edwin Andrews,

South African Police Service National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola,

Representatives of Community Policing Forums,

Representatives of community and faith-based organisations,

Representatives of the business community in Cape Town,

Residents of Belhar,

Communities of the Cape Flats and of the City of Cape Town

Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Goeie middag. Molweni. Sanibonani. Dumelang. Avuxeni.

Groete aan die gemeenskap van Belhar en aan alle gemeenskappe van regoor die Kaapse Vlakte wat vandag hier by ons aangesluit het.

As national government, provincial government, the South African National Police Service and the City of Cape Town we have heard your call for us do more to combat crime.

Our people have had enough of criminals terrorising communities and making them fear for their lives.

Oomama neentombi zalapha eKapa kwizelonke badiniwe kungakwazi uhamba ezitratweni ngenxa yokoyika ukuba bangahlaselwa.

As parents, teachers and learners we are tired of thugs causing chaos inside our schools, and bringing weapons and drugs into classrooms.

We are tired of our young people’s lives being wasted by tik, nyaope, whoonga, Tusi, buttons and other drugs.

Abahlali balapha eKapa badiniwe bubundlobongela boonotaxi abalwayo, nohlaselo lwe bhasi ne treyini.

Die mense van Kaapstad is moeg vir die gangsters.

These gangsters are tearing communities apart and costing innocent lives.

Businesses are tired of being forced to pay protection fees, and of being under siege from criminals who are destroying their livelihoods.

Utshilo kwanele. Genoeg is genoeg. Enough is enough.

We are here to show you that we take your concerns seriously.

We are going to resolve these challenges.

The South African Police Service is at the forefront of the fight against crime.

It is making progress in taking our streets back from criminals.

Last year we launched Operation Shanela, which brings together various law enforcement agencies to deal effectively with crime.

Since March 2023 more than 820,000 suspects have been arrested for various offences, including murder, rape and kidnapping.

Operation Shanela is making its mark here in the Western Cape.

We are clamping down on illicit firearms.

During police operations in the Western Cape over a twelve month period more than 3,000 firearms were confiscated.

Dedicated task teams are disrupting drug operations across the province.

For example, in July, law enforcement officials intercepted cocaine with an estimated value of R252 million in Stilbaai and arrested a number of suspects.

The work of specialist task teams has resulted in more than 250 arrests for the spate of kidnappings that are on the rise across the country.

The Anti-Gang Unit continues with its work to disrupt gang activity on the Cape Flats.

We know that even as we are making progress, much more needs to be done.

We need to turn arrests into convictions. We need to turn convictions into lengthy sentences.

Today we will be signing an agreement to cooperate in the fight against crime.

We are bringing together national, provincial and local government, the SAPS, the City of Cape Town, community organisations and private security companies.

This agreement is part of efforts to improve policing and community safety for all the residents of Cape Town.

We are pledging to make the best use of the resources of the SAPS, the provincial government and the City of Cape Town.

We are committing to work more closely with community based organisations and civil society structures in the fight against crime.

Hulle is ons oë en ore op die grond. Wat ook al in ons gemeenskappe gebeur, hulle weet daarvan.

Community-based organisations are working to make our communities safer, supporting survivors of crime, and providing invaluable services to our people.

Under this cooperation agreement we will be sharing technology and resources, information and best practice to improve the state of public policing.

Through this agreement we are sharpening our response to serious and violent crime.

The exchange of information on crime activity and suspects will make this province safer.

The exchange of information of new crime trends will ensure that we are one step ahead of criminals.

Greater collaboration will make it easier to trace suspects and wanted persons who are evading arrest and prosecution.

By drawing on each other’s expertise, we will be able to do much more than if we were each working alone.

This is an approach that we are taking across the country.

In other parts of the country, we are bringing together the South African Police Service and provincial and local governments to coordinate their work to make communities safer.

Residents of Cape Town,

Hierdie ooreenkoms is vir julle. En dit is aan julle almal om ons te help om dit te laat werk.

We cannot win the war against crime without you.

I want to call on each and every one of you to join national and provincial government, the SAPS and the City of Cape Town to help us take our communities back from those who cause violence, discord and criminality.

Let us continue to work together to realise a Cape Town, a Western Cape and a South Africa that has no place for criminals and crime.

I thank you.