ShowMe-TellMe Agrees Letter of Intent with Leading North American Insurance Carrier

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShowMe-TellMe, a pioneer in data privacy and risk management solutions, is pleased to announce the agreement of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a major North American insurance carrier. The collaboration will integrate the ShowMe-TellMe Data Privacy Appraisal Tool into the carrier's operations, providing enhanced visibility and control over data privacy risks for their business and cyber insurance clients.The partnership, which marks a significant step forward in the insurance industry, will involve deploying ShowMe-TellMe's technology through a dedicated user portal and secure API system integration. This dual approach will enable the carrier to set up and monitor appraisals seamlessly, offering clients a comprehensive understanding of their risk profiles.The insurance carrier recognized the tool's ability to facilitate more accurate risk-based pricing, driving the decision to engage with ShowMe-TellMe. By offering clients better visibility into their data privacy risks, the carrier aims to reduce the likelihood of claims, as clients will be empowered to proactively address and mitigate identified issues in collaboration with the insurer.The carrier, who has requested to remain private, anticipates that approximately 4,000 new appraisals will be generated during the first quarter of operation. This rapid adoption underscores the value of ShowMe-TellMe's tool in improving risk management and operational efficiency in the insurance sector."We are thrilled to be partnering with such a prominent insurance carrier," said Krysten Bacan, Co-Founder of ShowMe-TellMe. "This agreement is a testament to the growing importance of data privacy in the insurance industry. Our tool is designed to provide insurers with the insights they need to offer their clients better, more tailored coverage options while reducing the risk of claims."ShowMe-TellMe looks forward to a successful collaboration that will set new industry benchmarks for data privacy management and risk-based pricing.

