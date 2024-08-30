Converting Organic Waste into Fish Feeds in Tanzania

Angela discovered the UNITAR programme one day when she was searching for grants and Ph.D. scholarships for women in sustainability. She was stunned to learn that there were people who taught about green livelihoods. Angela decided to apply and joined the programme when it started in September 2023.

The UNITAR programme Developing Green Livelihoods for Women and Youth in Africa: Strengthening Food Security, Supporting Climate-Resilient Economies aimed to build the entrepreneurial and digital skills of women and youth in Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, so they can develop climate-resilient businesses and create inclusive, environmentally responsible and viable employment and livelihood opportunities that contribute to climate mitigation . It started with two online phases with trainers and facilitators, and concluded with a final in-person phase in Japan for a workshop and study tour. The top 24 learners were brought to Tokyo and Hiroshima – Angela among them.

When she joined the UNITAR programme, Angela had been grappling with finding an alternative food source for her fish. The Ukraine war had limited the supply and raised prices of her usual fish feed. Remembering something from her undergraduate studies, Angela began looking into insect farming as an alternative: the methane found in organic waste could be converted into protein, which could then be used as fish food.

The idea addressed several issues at once. Not only would the approach potentially resolve Angela’s fish food problem while saving money, but it would also help lower greenhouse gases and contribute to organic waste management.

Living in Dar es Salaam, [which has] a population of about 5 million people, and with the projection that by 2025, about 12,000 tons of waste will be generated in Dar es Salaam alone, I knew I had to do my part in reducing organic waste and greenhouse gases.” —Angelamercy Baltazary, entrepreneur and UNITAR alumna (Tanzania)

Instead of burning the organic waste and adding greenhouse gases, Angela started feeding the organic waste to black soldier fly larvae. The larvae are rich in protein and are a nutritious meal for the fish. Furthermore, their oil can be extracted, and Angela sees the potential to later expand her business by using the oil in cosmetics for hair and skin.

Through the UNITAR programme, Angela conceptualized and developed the idea, supported by the resource persons and her peers. By the programme end, she was prepared to pilot test the concept and felt more confident about pitching to investors.

Angela relished her experience with UNITAR. She had a great time learning from the trainers, including in the earlier online phases. In Japan, she was interested in the country’s advanced technology in sustainability and environmental conservation and public awareness about segregating waste and conserving water and energy. She is grateful to the Government and People of Japan who funded the programme and urged UNITAR to continue the programme.