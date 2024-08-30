Joe White Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Influence and Impact”, Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Joe White

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that “Influence and Impact,” co-authored by Joe White alongside Chris Voss and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status just days after its release on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

A key contributor to the book's success is Joe White’s riveting chapter, “Making an Impact by Becoming the CEO of Your Own Life!” In this chapter, Joe shares his journey from losing a secure position to founding the Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada (REMIC), which has since revolutionized the industry. Joe’s chapter is not just a narrative of overcoming adversity, but a blueprint for anyone looking to transform their life by embracing the mindset of a CEO.

About Joe White:

Joe White has dedicated over 25 years to empowering entrepreneurs within the financial services industry. As an esteemed educator and trainer, his profound influence is evidenced by the sale of over 60,000 copies of his books worldwide, each crafted to unlock the potential of aspiring business leaders.



As the founder, President, and CEO of the Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada (REMIC), Joe has been a pivotal force in shaping industry standards since 2008. He previously led the mortgage broker program at Ontario’s largest college, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role. In recognition of his contributions to the field, Joe was inducted into the Canadian Mortgage Hall of Fame in 2019, highlighting his enduring impact and dedication.

Joe's commitment to excellence and integrity extends beyond his educational endeavors. He established the Association of Mortgage Investment Professionals (AMIPROS) and the Fraud Prevention Centre of Canada (FPCC), organizations that reflect his dedication to fostering a thriving professional environment and spearheading national fraud prevention and awareness initiatives.



In 2024, Joe launched The Billion Dollar Podcast, a dynamic platform where he shares innovative strategies that transcend industry boundaries. Through this podcast, he aims to help individuals achieve extraordinary success and make significant impacts in their communities and beyond.

Residing in the Greater Toronto Area with his family, Joe continues to inspire change and drive progress within the financial sector. For further insights and collaboration, he is accessible via email at joe.white@remic.ca.

