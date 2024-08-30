Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield visits Atlantis Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Cape Town, 30 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Andrew Whitfield will visit the Atlantis Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Cape Town on Friday, 30 August 2024.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Whitfield will meet with the Atlantis SEZ’s executive leadership. The leadership will brief him on the SEZ’s operations, infrastructure rollout, pipeline of prospective SEZ investors, as well as skills, enterprise and community focused initiatives of the SEZ. Deputy Minister Whitfield will also conduct a site visit to Zone 1 where construction is currently under way. He will also interact with Everflo, an established manufacturer of industrial refrigeration and off-grid containerised refrigeration units deployed in rural parts of Africa. Everflo exports 90% of their manufactured products from Atlantis.

The Atlantis SEZ is one of the designated Special Economic Zones in South Africa. It was established as a green technology manufacturing hub in response to government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). More recently, the development of the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM) and the critical importance of the Just Energy Transition (JET) have catalysed and further reinforced the critical role of a green technology focused SEZ. This includes a sustained focus on inclusion through unlocking opportunities in the local and regional value chains linked to the growing green economy.

The Altantis SEZ is driving exports and job creation through supporting of targeted industries in the renewable energy value-chain. Given long-term food security needs and Western Cape economic potential, there is an aligned focus on agri-business and processing.

The South African government is rolling out the Special Economic Zones Programme to accelerate the country’s industrial development, boost manufacturing, promote economic growth and increase exports by attracting foreign and domestic investments. To date, there are 193 operational Investors with an investment of almost R30 billion and 27 000 jobs created in the SEZs spread across the country.

During his speech at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Budget Vote last month, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau pledged that the department would accelerate the roll-out of the SEZ Programme in order to achieve better spatial equity, promote industrialisation and create jobs.

Renowned as Africa’s first Greentech SEZ, the Atlantis SEZ’s mandate is to mobilise green technology and agribusiness investments. These include renewable energy, energy storage, agri- processing and, recycling sectors.

the dtic’s Special Economic Zones Fund has so far approved R115-million in funding for the Atlantis ASEZ, to help finance the civils work, as well as the development of a new facility to accommodate Quantum V3 Holdings, an Acetylene gas producer.

As part of the dtic contribution, funding was secured for the refurbishment of a property owned by the ASEZCo, accommodating Mint & Honey, a manufacturer of Super Cereal, destined for the World Food Programme. The civil infrastructure development that started in Zone 1 in May last year is now 65% complete. The construction work has so far created 225 direct jobs. Thirteen Atlantis-based SMMEs have contributed to development of Zone 1.

Journalists are invited to join Deputy Minister Whitfield during the tour of the Atlantis SEZ, after which he will have a brief interaction with the media to reflect on his meeting with the executive leadership of the SEZ, give his impression of the work done in the SEZ, and outline new developments and future plans for the SEZ, as well as the 7th administration’s vision for the SEZ Programme.

