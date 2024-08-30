Minister Ronald Lamola hosts Norwegian counterpart for Bilateral Consultations, 30 Aug

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will host the Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Espen Barth Eide, for Bilateral Consultations on Friday, 30 August 2024, in Pretoria.

The discussions will focus on bilateral trade (including Norwegian investments in South Africa’s renewable energy sector), multilateral affairs, South Africa’s upcoming Presidency of the G20, and geopolitical developments, including peace and reconciliation efforts in South Sudan, Palestine and Ukraine.

South Africa and Norway hold similar positions on matters relating to the strengthening of the multilateral system, improving global peace and security, including the promotion of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

The Nordic countries play a major role in South Africa’s economic development, with more than 150 companies established in South Africa, bringing with them innovation, technology, jobs and Foreign Direct Investment.

The media are invited to cover the Opening Remarks and Press Briefing as follows:

Date: Friday, 30 August 2024

Time: 09h30

Venue: OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Pretoria

Please RSVP with Ms Fhulufhelo Maeba: maebaf@dirco.gov.za