Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa meets with Kings, Queens and Principal Traditional Leaders, 30 Aug

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa will meet with Kings; Queens and Principal Traditional Leaders on Friday, 30 August 2024 in Pretoria. Joining the Minister in this important inaugural engagement will be the Deputy Ministers, Dr. Namane Masemola and Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, respectively, as well as the Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi TM Seatlholo.

Media is invited to cover the meeting as follows:

Date: Friday, 30 August 2024

Time: 10h00 – 14h00

Venue: Sheraton Hotel, Pretoria

To RSVP, please send your details to DTA Communications Manager, Mr Mandla Linda at MandlaL@cogta.gov.za / 079 517-4402

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Legadima Leso on 066 479 9904

Note to Producers: This will be a closed meeting that allows for a photo opportunity before it commences at 09h30 and interviews at the end of the session.

