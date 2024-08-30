Network Automation Market to Witness CAGR of 22.60% by 2031; Driven by Industrial Digitization and Enterprise Efficiency

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Automation Market size was valued at USD 5.40 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 6.62 billion in 2023 to USD 33.79 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.60% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Network automation refers to the process of deploying, configuring, testing/verifying, and automating network devices, which can be physical (routers, switches, access points, firewalls, etc.)

The rise of connected devices, industrial digitization, and the need to meet increasing enterprise demands for simpler and more efficient operations require strong network controls. Network automation systems can achieve this goal by automating and managing network configuration, automatically detecting devices on the network, and correcting the network errors.

The growing importance of network bandwidth, visibility and adoption of connected devices is likely to drive the growth of the industry. In addition, telecom operators and managed service providers use network automation technology to reduce mean time to repair (MTTR), avoid SLA violations, improve efficiency and increase visibility, SD-WAN infrastructure adoption and network increased downtime due to faults will create market demand. Growth in demand for virtualization technologies supports market revenue.

Top Players in the Network Automation Market

• CISCO (United States)

• Juniper Networks (United States)

• IBM (United States)

• Micro Focus (United Kingdom)

• NetBrain (United States)

• Forward Networks (United States)

• SolarWinds (United States)

• BMC Software (United States)

• Anuta Networks (United States)

• Apstra (United States)

• BlueCat (Canada)

• VMware (United States)

In June 2021, IBM Corporation introduced IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, a new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for telecom and other networking services This new solution helped the company deliver new network automation suites for networking services to support the successful adoption of 5G networks.

Future Impact in the Next 4-5 Years: Driving Efficiency and Innovation in Network Management

The following are the key Network Automation Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Rapid Digital Transformation:

With the rapid digital transformation in various industries over the next 4-5 years, the network automation market is expected to grow significantly. Enterprises are increasingly adopting the cloud computing, IoT and advanced analytics, thus the need to network sophisticated and automated management solutions. Network automation plays an important role in increasing operational efficiency, reducing human error and ensuring faster deployment of network services.

Enhanced Network Security:

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, network automation becomes increasingly important to enhance network security. Automated systems can immediately detect and react to security breaches, ensuring minimal downtime and reducing the risk of data loss. The combination of AI and machine learning will further enhance the threat detection and response capabilities of network automation, making networks more resilient to cyberattacks.

Segments covered in Network Automation Market are as follows:

• Solution

o Network Automation Tools, Intent-based Networking

• Professional Service

o Advisory and Consulting Services, Deployment and Integration Services, Training and Support Services

• Network Type

o Physical Network, Virtual Network, Hybrid Network

• Deployment Mode

o Cloud, On-premises

• End User

o Enterprise Vertical, Service Providers

• Organization Size

o Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

• Enterprise Vertical

o Information Technology, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Others



Long-term Impact in the Next 10 Years: Pioneering a New Era of Intelligent Connectivity

Widespread Adoption of Autonomous Networks:

Over the subsequent decade, the community automation market is anticipated to transport in the direction of a totally self sufficient community. These self-handling networks will use AI and system learning to carry out duties including network configuration, analysis, and troubleshooting with out human intervention. Autonomous communique will appreciably reduce operational costs, for accelerated reliability, and the advanced common network overall performance.

Transformation of Network Management Roles:

The increased reliance on network automation will change the roles of network management professionals. While traditional network management tasks will be automated, there will be a demand for skilled workers who can design, deploy and maintain automation solutions. These changes will require ongoing learning and upgrading of new technologies and devices, increasing skills.

Unleashing the Power of Seamless Connectivity

Today’s increasingly complex networks make automation a must, enabling real-time and efficient operation. As the demand for high-speed connectivity and advanced networks continues to grow, automated networks will play a key role in driving the digital transformation of industries. Embrace a future of seamless communication, where artificial intelligence enables networks to operate with unprecedented speed and flexibility.

