Creative Bioarray Launches Comprehensive IHC Service to Aid in Disease Diagnosis and Research

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of research services and products, is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive Immunohistochemistry (IHC) service . This service is aimed at assisting researchers and clinicians in the detection of specific antigens in biological tissues, aiding in the diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer, neurological disease, and digestive disease.IHC is a routine method that utilizes the principle of antibodies binding specifically to antigens in cells of a tissue section. By utilizing specific molecular markers that have been verified to be characteristic of particular cellular events in disease, such as proliferation, apoptosis, and inflammation, IHC can help detect changes involved in disease processes. This technique is also commonly used in basic research to understand the distribution and localization of biomarkers and differentially expression of proteins in different parts of tissue."With the increasing demand for accurate and reliable methods for disease diagnosis and research, we are excited to offer a comprehensive IHC service to our customers," said a spokesperson for Creative Bioarray. "Our team of experts is dedicated to assisting researchers in achieving their specific research goals by providing a wide range of services from project design and marker selection to image completion and data analysis."The IHC service offered by Creative Bioarray includes:Customized project design to meet specific research needsSelection of specific molecular markers for accurate detection of disease-related changesImage completion using state-of-the-art imaging equipmentData analysis to interpret and quantify the results obtained from IHCCreative Bioarray aims to satisfy every customer by providing high-quality services that meet their individual needs. With years of experience in the field of IHC, the team at Creative Bioarray is well-equipped to handle a wide range of projects, from routine antigen detection to complex disease diagnosis.About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a leading provider of research services and products, specializing in the fields of cell biology, genomics, proteomics, and other life sciences. With a commitment to providing high-quality services and products, Creative Bioarray aims to assist researchers and clinicians in advancing their knowledge and understanding of disease processes.

