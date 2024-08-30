Online Beauty And Personal Care Market 2024 Trends : Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2032, Claims AMR

The online beauty and personal care market is estimated to reach $161.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The key leading players operating in this market include Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beauty and personal care market sights a critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments through social media marketing strategy. The rise in participation of working women creates an opportunity for countries to increase the size of their workforce and achieve additional economic growth. In addition, a greater number of working women leads to the rise in the online beauty and personal care market demand.

The online beauty and personal care market was valued at $54.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $161.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The online beauty and personal care market is analyzed on the basis of product category, gender, nature, and region. On the basis of product category, the market is segmented into skin & sun care products, hair care products, deodorants & fragrances, makeup & color cosmetics, and others. On the basis of gender, the market is categorized into men, women, and unisex. On the basis of nature, the online beauty and personal care market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

As per online beauty and personal care market analysis on the basis of product category, the skin and sun care segment dominated the market in 2022.

On the basis of gender, the women segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

As per online beauty and personal care market trends, on the basis of nature, the organic segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest online beauty and personal care market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the online beauty and personal care market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing online beauty and personal care market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the online beauty and personal care market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the online beauty and personal care market statistics of the regional as well as global online beauty and personal care market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Avon Products, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

L'Occitane International SA

L'Oréal S.A.

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Shiseido Company, Limited

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

