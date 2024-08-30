Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield addresses South Africa Youth Trade Association Capacity Building Workshop

The approach of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) to sustainable trade focuses on providing youth entrepreneurs with the tools and platforms necessary to enter international markets. This was said by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Andrew Whitfield during his virtual address at the South Africa Youth Trade Association Capacity Building Workshop held today.

The workshop was held under the theme “Empowering and Creating a Conducive Environment for an Inclusive and Sustainable Trade through a Meaningful Youth Participation”.

“Through supporting youth participation in these platforms that connect them with international buyers, the dtic aims to promote balanced trade. This ensures that youth-led businesses can compete fairly and sustainably on a global scale, contributing to equitable trade,” said Whitfield.

According to Whitfield, a key strategic initiative in support of youth is through market access and trade facilitation of youth-led businesses.

“The department supports participation in international trade missions and fairs that focus on sustainable products, giving export-ready youth entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their innovative products to a global audience. An example of such an event is Biofach, a trade show in Germany that offers a platform to showcase organic products, discuss industry trends, and promote sustainable agriculture,” he said.

Whitfield added that in the area of exporter development, the dtic has also introduced specialised training programmes that are specifically designed to meet the needs of young entrepreneurs to scale up their export readiness.

“These programmes cover critical areas such as market research, market entry strategies, export regulations, and the use of digital tools to enhance trade. We are committed to equipping our youth with the skills and knowledge they need to compete and succeed globally,” said Whitfield.

He further said the training is complemented by mentorship and coaching from those who have walked this path before to help entrepreneurs navigate cultural and regulatory challenges and maximise opportunities in international markets.

“South Africa has several trade agreements and trade arrangements in place that offer significant opportunities for South African businesses. Initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and our partnerships within BRICS are gateways to new markets. On this note, it is important to reflect on the fact that the median age on the African continent is 19 years. The future of Africa’s export-led growth and inter-continental trade, is intrinsically linked to Africa’s youth,” added Whitfield.

For media enquiries and interview requests:

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za