Western Cape Agriculture on hosting 2024 Women Entrepreneur Awards

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture proudly hosted the 2024 Women Entrepreneur Awards (WEA) on August 13th at the Stellenbosch Town Hall. This prestigious event, held under the theme "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress and Achievement of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women," honoured the remarkable achievements of women in agriculture across the province.

The WEA is a cornerstone initiative that fosters an environment where women, young women, and women with disabilities can be recognised for their critical contribution to food security and the economy. As part of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development’s national programme, these awards align with the Women Empowerment Strategy, advocating for the inclusion of women in agricultural land reform and rural development.

This year, 38 outstanding entries were received, demonstrating women's vital role in transforming the agricultural sector. After a rigorous adjudication process, winners across various categories were selected for their exceptional entrepreneurial skills and commitment to sustainable development.

Winners of the 2024 Western Cape Women Entrepreneur Awards:

Best Female Worker: Anchen de Peers (Baakensrug Farm, Beaufort West)

Best Smallholder Producer: Sharleen Bodenheim (Kauthar’s Broiler Chickens, Hopefield)

Best Subsistence Producer: Lillian Masebenza (Mhani Gingi Social Entrepreneurial Network)

Best Commercial Producer: Berene Damons (Tesselaarsdal Wines)

Best Agri-Processor: Liebre Jacobs (FruitLips)

Best Exporter: Yolande Ann van Niekerk (Nitaflo (Pty) Ltd, Grabouw)

Special Ministerial Award: Jo-Andre Gregory (Our Poultry Place (Pty)Ltd, Kraaifontein) and Sheena Paulus (Tri Toad (Pty) Ltd, Philippi) and

Winner, Ministerial Award, Natasha Williams, Natasha Signature Wines, Overberg

These remarkable women have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and dedication, significantly impacting their communities and the broader economy. Their stories inspire and showcase how investing in women accelerates progress towards gender equality and economic empowerment.

The Special Ministerial Award winner is a unique category the Head of Department selects based on the list of entries received from the various categories. There were two winners in this category; both were farmers who entered the smallholder producer category. Winners Jo-andre Gregory (Our Poultry Place (Pty)Ltd, Kraaifontein) and Sheena Paulus (Tri Toad (Pty) Ltd, Philippi) were specifically selected for making tremendous strides as smallholder farmers, who started as smallholder projects and are now leaning towards the entry level of commercial producers.

At the event, Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, emphasised the importance of empowering women in agriculture, “Women are the backbone of our rural communities. By investing in their potential, we are not only promoting gender equality but also ensuring the sustainable growth of our agricultural sector.”

Falling within Women’s Month, the 2024 Women Entrepreneur Awards reaffirm the Western Cape’s commitment to creating opportunities for women in agriculture, recognising their essential role in driving economic transformation and fostering a more inclusive society.

