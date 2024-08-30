Deputy Minister Makhotso Maggie Sotyu: Tourism Women’s Stakeholder Engagement programme

Programme Director, The Executive Mayor,

Deputy Ministers present, Women’s Stakeholders, Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am very happy to be here as a new Deputy Minister of Tourism. I have also heard that it would not be the first time that our Department has visited this area.

Former Minister Kubayi and former Deputy Minister Mahlalela paid you a visit, and during these visits you had rised a lot of important issues.

For instance, you had raised pertinent matters of job and Funding Opportunities, where you highlighted the need for more job and funding opportunities in the region.

You had also raised the issue of inadequate and unmaintained municipal roads and infrastructure, which have a negative impact of inadequate municipal infrastructure on businesses was mentioned. You made an example that the Sharpville Monument was not maintained and preserve.

So, I am here today to ensure that these matters and new ones that you will be raising here, will be swiftly attended to by my officials that are here with me.

We are also here today to continue with the bravery of a generation of women of 1956 who were catalysts to create an enabling economic environment to drive inclusive growth and reform.

These women were protesting against the extension of the Apartheid Pass Laws to women. This year’s Women’s Month commemoration held under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy towards Women’s Development” marks the 68th anniversary of the historic march.

As we reflect on this historic event, we note that reflection requires action and reform. We have to be the agents of change that drives transformation for inclusive growth.

A leader not only leads but creates leaders. That is what the women's march taught us. And I find resonance in it when I look at all of you and see how women uplift each other.​

The Tourism sector remains a key driver of South Africa’s national economy and contributes to economic growth and job creation.

The Department of Tourism, through its programmes gives expression to its mandate for inclusive economic growth and to grow the tourism sector. It is in this context that government will continue to create a conducive environment for youth, women and people with disabilities in tourism to pursue tourism careers including entrepreneurship.

The world's fastest growing employment sector, Tourism continues to adapt to new trends and South Africa is building the sector to ensure its sustainability for future generations. To drive sustained and inclusive growth of tourism sector, we need to boost the talent pool. A demand-led skill supply in the sector is therefore pivotal.

Our department has been significantly instrumental in building capacity. We started by instilling a love for this industry at secondary school level. This gave birth to the National Tourism Careers Expo (NTCE) which serves as an intrinsic platform for introducing learners who are interested in pursuing a career in tourism. To advance the transformation agenda the Department has established a number of programmes aimed at skills development.

These Programmes targets retrenched and unemployed youth between the ages of 18-35 years. The various training programmes offered focus on interventions to improve visitor experience and are based on industry demand for these skills. These programmes being offered focus on interventions to improve visitor experience and are based on industry demand for these skills.

They are implemented in partnership with the private sector and with the objective to contribute towards poverty alleviation through payment of stipends, placement of learners in Tourism and Hospitality establishments, thereby granting them exposure to job opportunities and income generation.

The Working for Tourism sub-programme incorporates the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) from which the skills projects are funded. Youth training is integral to drive growth and recovery of the tourism sector, we need to boost the talent pool.

Over the years, tourism has experienced continued growth and has undergone such a diversification in our country to become one of the fastest growing economic sectors. Programmes by the Department include: Wine Service Training Programme, Chefs Training Programme, Professional Cookery, Food Safety Quality Assurers Programme, Food and Beverages Training, Tourism Monitors Programme and Tourist Guiding.

The benefits of these programmes remain economic relief through stipends; placement in tourism establishments for exposure and experience and accreditation ranging from NQF level 2 to NQF level 4. We will continue working with social partners to identify essential and demand-led skills required in the tourism sector and build the requisite skills through our departmental funding.

The Tourism Incentive Market Access Support Programme offers partial financial support through contribution towards the cost of exhibition space, return airfare and hotel accommodation to qualifying small tourism enterprises to participate and exhibit at selected international tourism marketing platforms.

To diversify our offerings, the Department has an Infrastructure Programme to ensure maintenance of our assets. This programme aims to refurbish tourism assets, increase visitor experience, support tourism attractions' sustainability, and provide employment opportunities.

International tourism trends indicate that personal safety and security issues are of high importance in potential tourist’s choice of a destination. Incidents of crime directed at tourists and tourism products create a negative perception and reputation about a destination and in turn, impact on both the visitor experience and visitor numbers. This also have a potential to dent the long-standing government aspirations of creating jobs especially for the youth, economic growth and poverty reduction.

The National Tourism Safety Forum is a public and private sector forum responsible for the coordination and integration of the tourism safety programme. The key objectives of the programme include: enhancing tourism safety awareness at key tourism attractions and sites, upskilling of unemployed youth and reducing tourist vulnerabilities.

The Tourism Monitors Programme is part of the broader government intervention that involves training, mentorship and deployment of unemployed youth in identified tourism attractions and sites. They are placed in key attractions/sites with high volumes of tourists and those posing a high potential risk to tourists.

Tourism is a significant pillar of our economy and presents us with the best chance of increasing social inclusion by making heritage and tourism work for social, spatial and economic growth. But tourism is so much more than generating revenue. It also generates goodwill. Tourism is about the people of South Africa – united in diversity.

South Africa recently welcomed the latest inscription of the South African human rights and liberation struggle sites in the prestigious list of UNESCO’S World Heritage Sites. These heritage listings will add to our brand value and competitiveness of South Africa as a sought-after tourist destination as well as greatly support our heritage tourism sector.

The Women in Tourism platform is meant to integrate women from the different backgrounds within the sector and to ensure that they converge on a set of common goals and interests within the industry.

The aim of the programme is to create a conversation platform for advancing transformation and integration of women from different socio-economic backgrounds and spectra within the sector towards ensuring that their interests converge on a common and sustainable developmental goal within the tourism industry.

The Gauteng Women in Tourism chapter currently has forty-four (44) paid up members in the chapter. And we are very pleased to be informed that you have started to be strong and effective again, after the many challenges you were facing. Domestic tourism remains the backbone of the sector and its value chain cascades down to our communities.

The Department supports community-based tourism and has programmes that support community beneficiation. Through this, we take tourism to the people to demonstrate that tourism grows our economy to the benefit of all South Africans. Domestic tourism promotes social cohesion and encourages South Africans to travel to lesser visited provinces.

This will strengthen the culture of tourism awareness and make South Africa a destination of choice.

The Department of Tourism remains committed to working with all three spheres of government. Cabinet approved the District Development Model (DDM) as an All of Government and Society Approach providing a method by which all three (3) spheres of government and state entities work in unison in an impact-oriented way, where there is higher performance and accountability for coherent and effective service delivery and development outcomes.

This was evidenced by the successful Presidential Imbizo held last week in Ekurhuleni. We don't need platforms to make women stronger. Women are already strong and have powerful voices. We just need to teach others how to listen to our voices and to understand our message.

I would like to conclude with an African proverb that says: “However far a stream flows, it doesn’t forget its origin.” Let us remember and celebrate our pioneers and generational giants as we celebrate Women’s Month.

I thank you all.

