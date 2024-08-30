Submit Release
Minister Maropene Ramokgopa addresses Free State Provincial Women’s Dialogue, 30 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will participate in the Free State Provincial Women’s Dialogue which takes place in Botshabelo in Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Friday, 30 August 2024.  

This dialogue continues commemorative Women’s Month engagements and initiatives that have taken place around the country in the month of August under the theme, “Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy Towards Women’s Development”.

The Free State Provincial Women’s Dialogue will focus on the themes of “Gender-Based Violence as an Enemy of Human Rights” and “Women’s Economic Empowerment”.

The Minister will deliver an address which reflects on putting women at the centre of planning and policy implementation to continue advancing the agenda for gender equality and women’s empowerment in the country. The Minister will also reflect on the collective action to implement plans and strategies to end Gender-Based Violence in the country.  

The Free State Provincial Women’s Dialogue takes place as follows:
Date: 30 August 2024
Time: 09h00 to 15h00
Venue: Kaizer Sebothelo Arena, Botshabelo, Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact 
Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation 
Cell: 064 802 3003 
E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact 
Mr Lawrence Ngoveni 
Cell: 082 824 3060 
E-mail: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

