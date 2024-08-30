Minister Maropene Ramokgopa addresses Free State Provincial Women’s Dialogue, 30 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will participate in the Free State Provincial Women’s Dialogue which takes place in Botshabelo in Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Friday, 30 August 2024.

This dialogue continues commemorative Women’s Month engagements and initiatives that have taken place around the country in the month of August under the theme, “Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy Towards Women’s Development”.

The Free State Provincial Women’s Dialogue will focus on the themes of “Gender-Based Violence as an Enemy of Human Rights” and “Women’s Economic Empowerment”.

The Minister will deliver an address which reflects on putting women at the centre of planning and policy implementation to continue advancing the agenda for gender equality and women’s empowerment in the country. The Minister will also reflect on the collective action to implement plans and strategies to end Gender-Based Violence in the country.

The Free State Provincial Women’s Dialogue takes place as follows:

Date: 30 August 2024

Time: 09h00 to 15h00

Venue: Kaizer Sebothelo Arena, Botshabelo, Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

