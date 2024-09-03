Nasal Splints Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nasal splints market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.87 billion in 2023 to $7.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to postoperative recovery, trauma and fractures, rhinoplasty procedures, improved patient comfort.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The nasal splints market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to minimally invasive techniques, emerging markets growth, regulatory support, telehealth and remote consultation.

Growth Driver Of The Nasal Splints Market

The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures is expected to propel the growth of the nasal splints market going forward. Minimally invasive treatments refer to medical interventions that are performed with the aim of achieving a therapeutic or diagnostic outcome while causing minimal disruption to the body's tissues and structures. Nasal splints are an important part of many minimally invasive nasal procedures. They help to support the nasal tissues, maintain the desired shape of the nose or sinuses, and promote healing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the nasal splints market include Boston Medical Products Inc., Innovia Medical, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, DTR Medical, Mentor Worldwide LLC.

Major companies operating in the nasal splints are developing innovative products such as rinastent bioresorbable nasal splints for use in nasal surgeries. rinastent bioresorbable nasal splints are designed to prevent movement of the septal flap and minimize postoperative bleeding.

Segments:

1) By Type: Malleable Nasal Splints, Airway Nasal Splints, Bivalve Nasal Splints,

2) By Route of Administration: Intranasal Segment, Extranasal Segment

3) By Application: Plastic Surgery, Rhinological operations, ENT-Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Research Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in global nasal splints market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the nasal splints market. The regions covered in the nasal splints market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Nasal Splints Market Definition

Nasal splints are devices designed to fit inside or on the nose to provide support after nasal surgery. Nasal splints include intranasal splints and external nasal splints. Intranasal splints are placed into the nose and are used to maintain septal stability and prevent intranasal adhesions following septal surgery. External nasal splints are placed on the outer part of the nose and used to prevent the nose from moving following rhinoplasty or nasal contouring procedures.

Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nasal splints market size, nasal splints market drivers and trends, nasal splints market major players, nasal splints competitors' revenues, nasal splints market positioning, and nasal splints market growth across geographies. The nasal splints market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

