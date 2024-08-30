Afio and Anololo community call for police intervention as the issue of kwaso and marijuana is rising from bad to worse

Auki police have conducted an awareness talk at Afio and Anololo community in Central Kwara’ae on kwaso and marijuana recently.

The awareness talk conducted as the issue of kwaso (homebrew) and marijuana is rising from bad to worse.

The two communities have been complaining of anti-Social behaviour as a result of main drivers of crime known as kwaso and marijuana.

Community leaders call for police intervention as the issue is ascending from bad to worse as the community established Crime Prevention Committees (CPCs) were weakening.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “On the 24 of August 2024, Auki community policing team travelled to the said communities to restrengthened and empowered the CPCs to start again.”

PPC Tafoa said, “The team conducted an awareness talk at Afio community on Saturday 24 of August 2024. On Sunday 25 August 2024 the team conducted awareness in the Anololo community.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “Community leaders and CPC members convey their appreciation for police presence and engagement with the community. Police appeal and encourage other surrounding communities to work closely with police despite many challenges we face at the moment.”

Community leader Mr. Javin Rukia stood up and stated that police revisitation to communities brings remedy to the sick communities and improves public confidence.

Mr. Rukia said, “Police and community relationship is the way forward for peace and unity in Malaita province. I commended the PPC and his executive for providing logistic support despite the bad road condition.”

