Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3003146

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 08/29/24 at approximately 1745 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Stanley                                                

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

ACCUSED: Dakotah Stanley                                               

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/29/24 at approximately 1745 Hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence in Pownal, VT, for a report of a family fight. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with both Michael and Dakotah Stanley.

 

Through investigation, it was revealed that a physical altercation had occurred between family members. Michael was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing, while Dakotah was arrested for Domestic Assault. Both parties were released on conditions and a citation to appear in the Bennington Criminal Court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/24 at 12:30 / 09/03/24 at 12:30            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

