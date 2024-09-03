Rural Activities Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Rural Activities Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Rural Activities Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rural activities market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2,489.52 billion in 2023 to $2,686.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to agricultural production, traditional crafts and artisanal production, hunting and fishing, forestry and logging, eco-tourism and agritourism.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The rural activities market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3,625.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable agriculture, rural tourism and experiential travel, digital connectivity, renewable energy production, agribusiness diversification.

Growth Driver Of The Rural Activities Market

The increasing usage of drones is expected to propel the growth of the rural activities market going forward. A drone is any aerial vehicle that uses software to fly autonomously or that can be controlled remotely by a pilot. Drones can be used to monitor rural areas, including crop growth, weeds, the presence of standing water, and livestock monitoring. This can help farmers to identify potential issues and take corrective action.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the rural activities market include Land O'Lakes Inc., Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Olam International, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Rayonier Inc.

Major companies operating in the rural activities market are developing and revolutionizing rural healthcare services such as OCHIN Epic to better serve the rural people. OCHIN Epic is a fully hosted and tailored instance of Epic practice management and electronic health record (EHR) solutions.

Segments:

1) By Type: Fishing, Hunting And Trapping, Forestry And Logging, Agriculture And Forestry Services

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Agriculture, Forestry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rural activities market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the rural activities market. The regions covered in the rural activities market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Rural Activities Market Definition

Rural activity refers to wildlife management, farming, and ranching, as well as the associated historic, scientific research, cultural, and natural activities and attractions.

Rural Activities Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rural Activities Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rural activities market size, rural activities market drivers and trends, rural activities market major players, rural activities competitors' revenues, rural activities market positioning, and rural activities market growth across geographies. The rural activities market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

