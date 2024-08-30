Governor Offers Reward in Missing Persons Case in Mecklenburg County

NORTH CAROLINA, August 30 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari.

Madalina Cojocari, age 11, was last seen publicly on November 21, 2022, getting off her school bus at her home on Victoria Bay Drive in Cornelius. She was reported missing on December 15, 2022.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-1363 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

###