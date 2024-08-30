Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,668 in the last 365 days.

Governor Offers Reward in Missing Persons Case in Mecklenburg County

NORTH CAROLINA, August 30 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari.

Madalina Cojocari, age 11, was last seen publicly on November 21, 2022, getting off her school bus at her home on Victoria Bay Drive in Cornelius. She was reported missing on December 15, 2022.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-1363 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Offers Reward in Missing Persons Case in Mecklenburg County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more