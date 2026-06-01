First Round of 2026 SUN Bucks Serves 1 Million Children in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, June 1 - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the first round of SUN Bucks benefits for summer 2026 will reach more than 1 million children, with $121 million distributed to eligible families across the state in this first issuance alone.

“Too many children are vulnerable to hunger in the summertime because they lose access to the free and reduced-price meals they depend on during the school year,” said Governor Josh Stein. “SUN Bucks helps families keep food on the table during the summer, supporting children’s health, development, and readiness to return to school in the fall. I thank the philanthropic partners who helped make another summer of SUN Bucks possible, but it’s time for the legislature to fund this program going forward.”

“Healthy food is essential to overall health and well-being. SUN Bucks is a program that helps bridge the gap during the summer months so children can continue to thrive,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “We are grateful for the collaboration between federal, state, and philanthropic partners that make this program possible.”

North Carolina families eligible for SUN Bucks will receive a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child that can be used to purchase nutritious food at retailers and farmers markets that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, including most major grocery stores in North Carolina. SUN Bucks is one of three NC Summer Nutrition (SUN) Programs for Kids, ensuring children have access to healthy meals during the months school is out. This is a critical benefit for families because 1 in 6 North Carolina children live in households without consistent access to food.

The first round of issuances will become available starting June 1, 2026, for families who were automatically eligible for the program based on their enrollment in Food and Nutrition Services and other programs. Most eligible families were automatically enrolled and should have received communications by email, text, and phone to notify them of the benefit for this year. Each eligible family will receive a new 2026 SUN Bucks card preloaded for the full $120 allotment per eligible child. Cards have been mailed, and the majority are expected to arrive by June 15, 2026; however, delivery of all cards could take up to eight weeks.

In January, Governor Stein announced that through a public-private partnership, SUN Bucks is returning to North Carolina for another summer. Organizations making philanthropic contributions to support the State of North Carolina in offering SUN Bucks include:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation

The Duke Endowment

Coca-Cola Consolidated

Dogwood Health Trust

Bryson Foundation

New Hanover Community Endowment

AJ Fletcher Foundation

Brighthouse Financial

“Every child in North Carolina deserves reliable access to nourishing food and the opportunity to thrive,” said Jehan Benton-Clark, VP of Grantmaking & Strategy at Dogwood Health Trust. “SUN Bucks is an important investment in children and families, especially during the summer months when school meals are unavailable. Dogwood Health Trust is proud to support this public-private partnership because strong food systems, strong families, and healthy communities are deeply interconnected.”

Families who think they may be eligible but were not automatically enrolled, or those who have not yet registered or applied for SUN Bucks benefits, can still do so by visiting the SUN Bucks application page. Families can also take this interactive quiz to see if they qualify. Families with questions should visit the SUN Bucks website or call the NC SUN Bucks Call Center at 1-866-719-0141, select a language, then select option 2 to speak with a SUN Bucks representative.

To keep students safe and healthy, Governor Stein’s recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 proposes reoccurring funding for summer grocery benefits through SUN Bucks to prevent summer hunger when school meals are unavailable.

The 2026 North Carolina SUN Bucks program is a cross-sector collaboration between USDA, NCDHHS, and the NC Department of Public Instruction. The program is made possible by philanthropic partners who stepped in to help cover the administrative cost of the program. So far, for summer 2026, partners include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, The Duke Endowment, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Dogwood Health Trust, Bryson Foundation, New Hanover Community Endowment, AJ Fletcher Foundation, and Brighthouse Financial.