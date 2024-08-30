Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward in Missing Persons Case in Guilford County

NORTH CAROLINA, August 30 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Venus Shawn Rose.

On December 29, 2008, Venus Rose, age 32, was reported missing by her mother. She was last seen on May 19, 2008. New information was reported to the High Point Police Department on February 22, 2021 suggesting that Ms. Rose was a victim of a homicide.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact High Point Police Department at (336) 887-7970, Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

