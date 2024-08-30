India Automotive HVAC Market Forecast: From $821.8 Million in 2018 to $2,033.1 Million by 2026 with an 11.6% CAGR

India Automotive HVAC Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "India automotive HVAC Market by Technology and Vehicle Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," The India automotive HVAC market size was valued at $821.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,033.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The passenger car segment dominates the India automotive HVAC market, followed by light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle.

Automotive AC systems can be divided typically into single unit or dual unit systems, while the dual unit system consists of an additional rear evaporator. The refrigerant is evaporated inside these heat exchangers by taking heat and condensing moisture from the fresh or recirculated air that is being pushed inside the vehicle's cabin by the air blower. This incoming cold air in turn brings the inside humidity and temperature to a level, which is favorable that is combatable for the passengers. These HVAC modules have their own thermal expansion valve to set the flow of refrigerant, but both are connected to the main loop of AC refrigerant.

Refrigerant is a fluid that is used in refrigerators and air conditioners, to take the heat from the cabin and release it out in the atmosphere. The refrigerant goes in to phase change from liquid to gas after absorbing heat, and changes back to liquid compressor compressed it. The refrigerant is selected based on its non-corrosive nature, favorable thermodynamics properties, and safety. The most common refrigerant which was used in the past was CFC, most commonly called as Freon. The CFCs were then replaced with HCFCs (hydrochlorofluorocarbon). However, HCFCs are better than CFCs just marginally as they contain chlorine, which is harmful for the environment. Later, HCFCs are expected to be phased out from the India by the year 2030 as per India n Government's plan.

To remove chlorine from the refrigerant, various manufacturers created another set of refrigerants known as (Hydro Fluro Carbons) HFC. Although these refrigerants also have potential for global warming, they are still better than HCFCs as they are not depleting the ozone layer. R-410A is the most common HFC used in air conditioner and is still better than R-22 in terms of Ozone depletion potential and energy efficiency; however, it still has potential for global warming. R-134A in refrigerators and R-32 in air conditioners are few more HFCs that are commonly used, and around 20-30% of the air conditioners in India use HFCs.

HVAC system consists of three main functions namely heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. Heating is significantly required to maintain the appropriate temperature especially during the cold weather conditions. Ventilation is needed for proper flow of the carbon dioxide & oxygen that helps the passengers breathe fresh air. Inappropriate ventilation generally promoted the growth of bacteria and fungi owing to high humidity. In addition, air-conditioner is used for controlling both ventilation as well as heat. HVAC is also known as climate control as it provides cooling, heating, filtration, humidity control, and comfort control.

The India automotive HVAC market is segmented on the basis of technology and vehicle type. Depending on the technology, it is bifurcated into manual and automatic. On the basis of vehicle type the India automotive HVAC market is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The factors such as growth in the Indian automotive industry, rise in demand for thermal comfort, and increase in safety due to adoption of HVAC systems are expected to boost the growth of the India automotive HVAC market. However, high maintenance cost of HVAC system restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants and production of cheaper HVAC systems provides lucrative growth opportunity for the players operating in the Indian automotive HVAC market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Samvardhana Motherson Group, MAHLE ANAND Thermal Systems, Subros Limited, Sanden Vikas (India) Ltd., Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Sensata Technologies, Keihin Corporation, Valeo Service, and others are studied in the report.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

By technology, the automatic segment is anticipated to maintain its lead and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest contributor to the India automotive HVAC market in terms of revenue in 2018.

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit the lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.

