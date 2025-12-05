Textile Fabrics Market Projected to Drive Industry Growth Worldwide Through 2031

Textile Fabrics Market Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global textile fabrics market continues to expand rapidly, driven by the accelerating growth of the fashion and apparel industry, rising investment activities, the expanding oil & gas sector, and advancements in chemical processing technologies.The global industry was valued at $498.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $942.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17123 Market Drivers:-The market is propelled by:- Strong expansion in the fashion and apparel sector- Increased investments across major textile applications- Growth in the oil & gas sector enabling advanced fabric manufacturing- Continued innovation in chemical technologiesHowever, fluctuating raw material costs remain a key challenge. Meanwhile, rising participation in sports and a growing consumer preference for activewear present significant future opportunities.Segment Insights:-Polyester Segment Leads the Market:- Accounted for over half of the market share in 2021- Expected to maintain dominance through 2031- Forecast to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9%Growth is driven by polyester’s durability, strength, finishing, and versatility across applications.Other segments analyzed: Cotton, Polyamide, OthersFashion & Clothing Segment Dominates:- Held nearly three-fifths of the market in 2021- Expected to maintain leadership and record the highest CAGR of 6.9%- Driven by increasing apparel demand and rapid e-commerce expansionOther applications include Household and Technical textiles.Regional Highlights:Asia-Pacific Remains the Market Leader:- Accounted for over two-fifths of total revenue in 2021- Poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2031Growth is fueled by rising consumer spending on apparel and expanding textile manufacturing capabilities across the region.Other regions covered include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.- Wolfin Textile Ltd.- Coville Inc.- China Textile Co. Ltd- Klopman International- Loyal Textile Mills Ltd- Premier Textiles- Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd- Whaley Bradford Ltd- Yi Chun Textile LtdThese companies are focusing on new product development, strategic collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textile-fabrics-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

