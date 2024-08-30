IPIM Invites CCAC to Hold an Integrity Seminar

MACAU, August 30 - To consolidate the integrity and legal awareness of personnel, the Commerce of Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) invited the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) to hold a seminar on "Integrity and Upright Conduct" on 27 August. Many leaders, supervisors and their subordinates of IPIM attended the seminar.

The CCAC representative, centered on the core concept of "integrity and upright conduct", deeply analysed cases closely related to professional ethics, legal obligations and public officials, combined with lively case discussions, to comprehensively enhance the integrity and legal discipline of the IPIM's personnel.

Holding integrity seminars is an important part of the IPIM's efforts to promote a culture of integrity. This seminar is the first time the IPIM has invited the CCAC to share integrity information since the merger with the Permanent Secretariat of Forum for Economic and Trade C-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) in July, and the 6th time since 2019 that IPIM has invited relevant organisations to hold an integrity seminar. In the past, courses on disciplinary procedures, recusal systems and confidentiality obligations, criminal liability, and administrative procedure law have been organised by inviting the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the Public Prosecutions Office, and others. Monthly integrity awareness emails are also sent to all personnel to consolidate the awareness of integrity, dedication, and legal compliance among IPIM’s employees.