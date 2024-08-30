Governor Offers Reward for Information on Gaston County Murder

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Uriah Diondreus McCree, age 19.

On March 22, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on southbound Interstate 85 near Exit 13, within the Bessemer City limits. When officers arrived on the scene, Mr. McCree was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mr. McCree was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Bessemer City Police Department at (704) 729-6518 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

###