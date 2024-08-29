Press Release: Seatbelt Compliance Reaches 90%

RHODE ISLAND, August 29 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation's (RIDOT) Office on Highway Safety today announced that the state has reached 90.5% compliance with seatbelt use – an all time high for the state. This number includes both drivers and front seat passengers.

The numbers are based on an annual statewide survey conducted in June of each year as part of the office's qualifying for federal funds. Survey observations took place at 90 sites statewide during daylight hours. Previous year's numbers were: 89.1% in 2023, 87.1% in 2022, and 89.4% in 2021.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said, "Safety is our most important goal. We put a lot of effort and a lot of resources into working towards zero highway deaths. Our preliminary numbers for this year show that out of 12 fatalities, seven were not wearing their seatbelts. It takes one second to buckle up, why would anyone not do that?"

The Office of Highway Safety at RIDOT is a coalition of safety providers including law enforcement and community groups. It works to reduce death and injury on our roads. Compliance with Rhode Island's seatbelt law is an important part of this and the OHS works to encourage seatbelt use through enforcement and public education. When Rhode Island passed its mandatory seatbelt law in 2013, the rate of usage was 77.5%. It jumped to 85.6% one year after passage.