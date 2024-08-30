Police arrest a 53-year-old male suspect for indecent act of a 17-year-old female victim in Choiseul Province

Taro Police have arrested a 53-year-old male suspect for an indecent act of a 17-year-old female victim at a village in East Choiseul recently.

It was alleged that the suspect asked the victim to remove her clothes several times but the victim refused. Despite the refusal from the victim, the suspect insisted and removed her clothes.

Later, the suspect continues to please himself by touching the victim’s breast, belly and her back repeatedly. The suspect then told the victim to sit on his leg while he continued to do the indecent act.

The incident happened when the victim left her house and went to a nearby stream for a toilet. The suspect who was observing the victim followed the victim from a distance.

When the victim was out of sight from her family, the suspect approached the victim and had a conversation with her.

A victim’s relative who was in the area saw what had happened and shouted to the suspect. The suspect was caught in surprise and escaped from the victim for his safety. The victim later returns and informs them about the incident.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Superintendent Berry Pogesopa said, “Matter was reported to Taro Police for investigation and currently investigation is ongoing.”

PPC Pogesopa said, “The suspect was formerly charged for indecent act on a child under 18 years old contrary to section 140 (2) of the Penal Code Sexual Offence Amendment Act 2016 and bail to appear before Taro Magistrates’ Court on 07 October 2024

Superintendent Pogesopa said, “Parents of young girls need to be more cautious about your daughters. Don’t allow your daughters to be alone on very isolate places.”

Mr. Pogesopa said, “There are people with dirty mind in our communities who look for opportunities to ruin our daughters with bad intentions.”

If you have any information about the incident you can call Taro police on phone 63100 or 63199.

//End//