PM MANELE ATTENDS LEADERS’ PLENARY MEETINGS AND BILATERALS IN TONGA

Prime Minister honorable Jeremiah Manele attended the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum meeting for the first time as the head of the government.

The PIF leaders meeting took place in Nuku’alofa the capital of the Kingdom of Tonga.

Solomon Islands will host the 54th PIF meeting next year, and PM Manele’s attendance is significant in that respect as he will be the next chair of PIF.

PM Manele is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade honorable Peter Shanel Agovaka, and other senior government officials.

Plenary Meetings

Prime Minster honorable Jeremiah Manele MP, attended a number of plenaries for leaders from Tuesday to Wednesday. and on Thursday. PM Manele joined his counterparts to the leaders’ retreat at Vava’u, an island one hour and 30 minutes flight from Tongatapu.

In between the plenaries, PM Manele also attended a number of bilateral meetings. A brief of the bilateral sessions are outlined below.

UN Secretary General

The Prime Minister honorable Jeremiah Manele MP’s first bilateral meeting was with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

The meeting took place at the margins of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders meeting in Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

PM Manele took the opportunity to express the government’s wish and desire for UN to have its presence in Honiara.

Expressing the need for UN to establish its office in Honiara, the Prime Minister added that UN’s presence in Honiara will allow for UN to engage in more projects on the ground.

Forum Fisheries Agency

Prime Minister honorable Jeremiah Manele MP, also had the opportunity to make a brief presentation at a Forum Fisheries Agency’s panel discussion session.

In his brief presentation, the Prime Minister called for innovative strategies to maximize the benefits of the fisheries sector.

Highlighting that at the moment Pacific Island Countries are only receiving 5 percent of the benefit accrued from the much lucrative tuna industry, this must be countered with a more robust mechanism that can trigger maximum returns to PICs.

PM Manele also had the chance to bid farewell to the out- going Director General of FFA, Dr. Seini Manumatavai Tupou- Roosen, underscored that she has contributed positively to FFA’s growth during her tenure as the DG.

Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG)

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has attended a Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) meeting late in the evening on Tuesday this week.

Three specific agendas were put on the table for the consideration of the MSG members. Of the agendas, the agenda on situation in New Caledonia received most deliberation and exchanges.

In attendance was the Prime Minister of Vanuatu honorable Charlot Walwai, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea honorable James Marape, Fiji was represented by High Commissioner for Fiji in New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and FLNKS representatives.

Papua New Guinea (PNG)

On Wednesday this week Prime Minister honorable Jeremiah Manele held bilateral talks with his Papua New Guinea counterpart, honorable James Marape.

The meeting took place at the Tanoa Hotel, and lasted for about an half an hour.

Marape reaffirmed the close ties the two countries have, coining the relationship as “brothers”.

PM Marape and PM Manele also discussed matters pertaining to the management of border movements between Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

Other bilateral meetings

PM Manele further held bilateral talks with UAE representative to PIF.

Their talks culminated into assurances of strengthening of ties and seeking common opportunities for further explorations.

Prime Minister honorable Jeremiah Manele MP met with New Zealand and Australia respectively.

The Prime Minister held bilateral talks with United States’ Kurt Campbell, US’s Deputy Secretary of State.

Details of the other bilateral meetings will be provided in the coming days.

54th PIF in Honiara Solomon Islands

Much attention and focus has been on the way Tonga organized this year’s Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting. For senior officials attending the PIF in Tonga, it is a look and learn opportunity as well.

Honiara already have infrastructures that are adequate to host the regional political heads meeting, thanks to the recent Pacific Games in November last year. However, some of the buildings only need to be developed into office set- ups and conference rooms.

The date for the 54th PIF meeting in Honiara will be ascertained once finalized.

Ends///.