Taro police rescue Bougainville boats at sea in Choiseul Province

Taro police have rescued two Bougainville ray boats a few kilometres away from Taro island recently.

The two Bougainville ray boats loaded with luggage and passengers travelled to Choiseul Province for a Church program but ran short of fuel before reaching Taro island.

Luckily, they were drifting on a location that had access to the mobile coverage and they called Taro police for assistance.

Officers at Taro police responded with fuel before they arrived safely at Taro station for check out with Immigration before proceeding with their church activities.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Superintendent Berry Pogesopa said, “I urge the travelling public to be more cautious when travelling at sea.”

PPC Pogesopa said, “Make sure to check on the weather updates before travelling with extra fuel and all safety equipment onboard before travelling.

Superintendent Pogesopa said, “These is vital for the travelling public to consider safety before travelling. Remember when travelling always consider your safety.

Taro police can be contacted on phone 63199 or 63100.

