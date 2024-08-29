New harvest level set near Squamish

CANADA, August 29 - British Columbia’s deputy chief forester has set the new allowable annual cut (AAC) level for Tree Farm Licence 38 (TFL) located northwest of Squamish.

The new AAC for the TFL is 117,500 cubic metres. This is a reduction from the previous AAC, while remaining well above the average annual harvest level since the last AAC determination, which has averaged just under 72,000 cubic metres per year.

Factors that were considered in making this determination include supporting forestry, wildlife habitat, terrain stability, biodiversity, cultural resources and ensuring old-growth deferral areas are protected while a long-term management approach is developed.

To maintain sustainable forestry, as well as reflecting that harvest has focused on lower elevations, the new determination includes the following three partitions:

A maximum of 102,500 cubic metres per year may be harvested below 1,200 metres in elevation, of which: a maximum of 30,750 cubic metres per year (30%) may be harvested from stands defined as old forest; and a maximum of 71,750 cubic metres per year (70%) may be harvested from stands not defined as old forest.



The TFL overlaps the territory of five First Nations, including the Squamish Nation, Lil’wat Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Klahoose First Nation and the St'at'imc Chiefs Council, all of which were consulted during the timber supply review process. The deputy chief forester also sought and considered public and industry input.

The deputy chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent, professional judgment based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations consultations, input from the public and the government’s social and economic objectives.

Under the Forest Act, the deputy or chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.