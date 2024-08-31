Colorado Sake Co. Celebrates 6 Years of Crafting Premium Sake in Denver

Colorado Sake Restaurant Dining Room Yellowfin Sushi Roll Colorado Sake Co. Bottled Sake Selection

Denver’s first and only sake brewery, celebrates its growth from small startup into a local favorite on September 8th with limited sake releases.

Our mission has always been to create an authentic high-quality product but also create an inventive sake experience” — Joshua McElreavy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Sake Co. , Denver's first and only sake brewery, is thrilled to announce its 6th anniversary. Since its inception in 2018, Colorado Sake Co. has been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional sake brewing while maintaining a deep respect for its rich history.Over the past six years, Colorado Sake Co. has grown from a small alleyway passion project into a beloved community staple with a full fledged restaurant and event space. To stay relevant in their neighborhood over the past six years they host weekly activities. These events include things like sake education via their sake 101 classes, live jazz on Thursdays, sushi rolling classes, and comedy on the weekends. The Denver taproom has garnered acclaim for its high-quality craft sake along with its innovative approach to flavor, including unique infusions and experimental batches that reflect the creativity and spirit of Colorado.A Legacy of Innovation and Quality"Our mission has always been to create an authentic high-quality product but also create an inventive sake experience," said Joshua McElreavy, Director of Marketing at Colorado Sake Co. "We’re proud to celebrate six years of success and to share this milestone with our community, who have supported us every step of the way."Colorado Sake Co. offers a wide range of products, from traditional Junmai Ginjo sakes to more adventurous options like their Green Machine sake, infused with ginger, cilantro, serrano pepper, and lime. they have garnered acclaim for their Japanese cuisine. including a spot on Yelp's Top 100 Sushi Spots in the USA list and features in Atlas Obscura and Visit Denver’s “Culinary Melting Pot” article.Anniversary CelebrationsTo mark the occasion, Colorado Sake Co. is hosting a Sunday Anniversary Celebration at their Denver taproom on September 8th, featuring special releases, sake tastings, and food and drink specials. Guests will have the opportunity to sample exclusive anniversary batches, including a limited-edition sake.Looking AheadAs Colorado Sake Co. reflects on six years of accomplishments, the team is also excited about the future. With plans for expanding distribution, launching new products, and deepening community engagement, Colorado Sake Co. is poised to continue its growth and innovation in the years to come."We’re just getting started," said McElreavy. "The past six years have been incredible, but we’re even more excited about what’s next. We look forward to continuing to bring the best of sake to Denver and beyond."About Colorado Sake Co.Founded in 2018, Colorado Sake Co. is Denver’s only sake brewery, dedicated to producing premium sake with a Colorado twist. Committed to quality, innovation, and community, Colorado Sake Co. offers a wide range of traditional and infused sakes and a variety of Japanese cuisine at their taproom.For More Info On The Event:

