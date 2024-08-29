Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,778 in the last 365 days.

Perseus Mining appoints Rick Menell as independent Non-Executive Chairman

Perth, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perth, Western Australia/ August 30, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) is pleased to advise that of the Company’s Board of Directors has unanimously voted to appoint Mr. Rick Menell to the role of independent, non-executive Chairman of the Board, with immediate effect. Mr. Menell will replace the interim Executive Chairman, Mr. Jeff Quartermaine, who will resume his former role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perseus.

Perseus’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine, said:

We were very pleased in May of this year, when Rick Menell accepted our invitation to become a member of the Board of Perseus, following a wide search for an eminent future leader of the Company.

Rick has a deep understanding of the people and the mining industry on the African continent through a variety of family investments, as well as senior roles with leading South African corporates and nonprofit-sector enterprises and as a result, is perfectly suited to lead a growing, African focussed company like Perseus, that has ambitions to become a leader of the gold mining industry on the continent.

After a period of familiarisation with our operations, Board, management and staff, Rick has now agreed to assume the role of non-executive, independent Chair. This move, which is consistent with the requirements of Perseus’s Board Charter, was foreshadowed at the time of my elevation to the role of interim Executive Chairman in November 2023 and enables me to resume my former role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

We are delighted with this smooth transition of leadership, and along with our managers and employees, are all looking forward to working closely as a cohesive team under Rick’s leadership to help guide Perseus through its next exciting phase of growth and to establishing the Company within the upper echelons of the global gold industry.”

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares: 1,375,724,780

Performance rights: 7,568,145

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com 		DIRECTORS:

Mr Jeff Quartermaine

Chairman & CEO

Ms Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Ms Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Mr Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

Mr John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

Mr Rick Menell

Non-Executive Director		 CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Corporate Relations

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Perseus Mining appoints Rick Menell as independent Non-Executive Chairman

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more